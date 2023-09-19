What's new

How West will punish India?

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Canada and West has had enough of Modi and India.

In the next few weeks, the following steps will be taken

1) International Criminal Court (ICC) will issue arrest wrrants against Indian PM Modi

2) India will be kicked out of QUAD

3) The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions will be imposed on India for buying Oil & Gas and S-400 systems from Russia

4) No more sales or spares to India. 80% Indian equipment Like Arjun Tanks, LCA, LCH, LUH, P8, Rafale, Mirage 2K, Scorpenes, Apaches, Chinook, M-777 will all be grounded

5) Impose trade sanctions. No more trade with India
 
nothing will happen west is complicit in crimes against humanity.

they play duality on surface they condemn it but behind the scenes they promote it.
 
It's like coyotes hiding in bushes praying for wolves to kill elephant!

Wishful thinking at it's best!

Miyan, Mirza Galib ne kaha hai bahot khoob ki, "hazaaro.n Khvaahishen aisii ki har Khvaaish pe dam nikale"
 
Without you, PDF is so boring...
 
Nothing sticks to Modi. He is made of Teflon. 😄
 
Khalistan is a project of the Five Eyes.

India will meet the same fate as Iraq and Libya.

India is done now.
 

