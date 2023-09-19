How West will punish India?

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 4,635
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
Canada and West has had enough of Modi and India.
In the next few weeks, the following steps will be taken
1) International Criminal Court (ICC) will issue arrest wrrants against Indian PM Modi
2) India will be kicked out of QUAD
3) The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions will be imposed on India for buying Oil & Gas and S-400 systems from Russia
4) No more sales or spares to India. 80% Indian equipment Like Arjun Tanks, LCA, LCH, LUH, P8, Rafale, Mirage 2K, Scorpenes, Apaches, Chinook, M-777 will all be grounded
5) Impose trade sanctions. No more trade with India
In the next few weeks, the following steps will be taken
1) International Criminal Court (ICC) will issue arrest wrrants against Indian PM Modi
2) India will be kicked out of QUAD
3) The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions will be imposed on India for buying Oil & Gas and S-400 systems from Russia
4) No more sales or spares to India. 80% Indian equipment Like Arjun Tanks, LCA, LCH, LUH, P8, Rafale, Mirage 2K, Scorpenes, Apaches, Chinook, M-777 will all be grounded
5) Impose trade sanctions. No more trade with India