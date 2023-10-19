How well is the Indian Economy Really Doing? | 7 HARD NUMBERS | Akash Banerjee & Manjul

Zarvan
JPMorgan’s MD today made a 'bold' forecast - that India will become 3rd largest economy in the world by 2027 & size of our economy will reach $7 trillion by 2030. While much of that will be driven by the massive size of our population - what does this spectacular achievement mean for the average Indian who's only seeing shrinking savings / lesser jobs / more inflation / less manufacturing. Even if India does a 8% growth for 4 years in a row and becomes No3 in the world - Where will it take you?