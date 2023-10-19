What's new

How well is the Indian Economy Really Doing? | 7 HARD NUMBERS | Akash Banerjee & Manjul

JPMorgan’s MD today made a 'bold' forecast - that India will become 3rd largest economy in the world by 2027 & size of our economy will reach $7 trillion by 2030. While much of that will be driven by the massive size of our population - what does this spectacular achievement mean for the average Indian who's only seeing shrinking savings / lesser jobs / more inflation / less manufacturing. Even if India does a 8% growth for 4 years in a row and becomes No3 in the world - Where will it take you?
 
Absolutely, SIZE OF POPULATION

India is the most populated country in the world at 1.4 billion

China is just behind, but far far ahead in economy and standard of life

3rd is the USA with approx 330 million,, That's over a BILLION less people

Every other country is behind




India by sheer weight of population will rank highly on most size of economy indicators.not because of some great economic rise but simply because it's a overpopulation slum


For India to reach Chinese standards of living, it needs the same massive investment China got
And India won't get it for a variety of reason

For peace in south Asia, we also need to sanction, boycott and target India as a enemy to ensure that it's delusions of grandeur don't create problems

The hindus should be targeted for the the enemy that they are
 
Mullah and their dreams ........
 

