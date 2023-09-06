How to Sell a War to the American People I Eyes Only

dexter
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2009
- Messages
- 6,043
- Reaction score
- 25
- Country
- Location
The Secret Memo that Tells the TRUE Story of the Iraq War.
This is the second episode of the Eyes Only series - where we use leaked and declassified documents to understand what’s really happening behind the scenes. Answering questions like: How do politicians wield their influence? What can documents teach us about their decisions and motivations? And what do the powerful say to each other when they think nobody is listening?
In this episode, we explore the run-up to the Iraq war, and how the invasion of Iraq and removal of Saddam Hussein was planned within hours of the attacks on 9/11. We use leaked and declassified documents to tell the story of an influence campaign waged by senior Bush Administration officials, despite internal reports admitting that they had no evidence of WMD in Iraq.
-- Video Chapters --
0:00 Intro
2:00 Ad Read
4:21 Find Something To Bomb
9:32 The Public Sales Pitch
12:35 Fixing The Intel
14:47 U.N Inspections and Colin Powell’s Final Push
17:57 Invasion
20:06 Credits
Previous Video:
How the US Military Planned to Attack the US and Blame Cuba.
This is the first episode of a new series we’re calling Eyes Only - where we use leaked and declassified documents to understand what’s really happening behind the scenes.
Answering questions like: How do politicians wield their influence? What can these documents teach us about their decisions and motivations? And what do the powerful say to each other when they think nobody is listening?
In this episode, we explore an insane plan to conduct false flag attacks against American targets, perpetrated by the US military. Before the Cuban Missile Crisis, the US came dangerously close to going to war with Cuba. The US military was intent on invading the island and removing Fidel Castro from power, and their plan to do it was called Operation Northwoods.