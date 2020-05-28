What's new

How to handle Indian trolls online?

Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Dec 31, 2019
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!

I hope you are doing well.

We all know that, you read a Pakistan-related article, watch a Pakistan-related YouTube video or a Pakistan-related... (you get my point) and you can't open the comment section without being bombarded with Anti-Islam and Anti-Pakistan statements from some courageous Internet Indians (the worst kind of Indian). This is the main reason Iusually don't read comments on any Islam-related or Pakistan-related content on the internet. I unfortunately made the mistake and read some comments after the PIA incident and was just disgusted. But I also didn't expect sane voices.

It is kinda funny to see that India-related content is mainly trolled by their White masters they worship (Indians think that they are in the same team like Westernes for some strange reasons). Toilet jokes, "Bobs n Vagena", making fun of their accent , IT Hotline skills and so on is mostly posted by Westernes. Pakistanis don't comment on India-related content and even if they do it's easy for 10 billion Indians to handle a few Pakistanis. Most of the times you read things like "Love from Pakistan" under Indian YouTube videos. Our Islamic identity makes us kind people in general.

Any idea how to handle their online ugliness? I think this should also be a part of Pakistans strategy against Indian aggression. But how? 234424 trillion Internet Indians vs a few Pakistanis seems just impossible... Do we really have to start an own YouTube (PakTube :D)? PDF is a good example for a succesful Pakistani page. Maybe we should start more projects like that? Especially considering the fact that all the American platforms are hijacked by snowflake liberals who cry "hate speech" if you endorse traditional family values...

Iltutmish said:
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!

I hope you are doing well.

We all know that, you read a Pakistan-related article, watch a Pakistan-related YouTube video or a Pakistan-related... (you get my point) and you can't open the comment section without being bombarded with Anti-Islam and Anti-Pakistan statements from some courageous Internet Indians (the worst kind of Indian). This is the main reason Iusually don't read comments on any Islam-related or Pakistan-related content on the internet. I unfortunately made the mistake and read some comments after the PIA incident and was just disgusted. But I also didn't expect sane voices.

It is kinda funny to see that India-related content is mainly trolled by their White masters they worship (Indians think that they are in the same team like Westernes for some strange reasons). Toilet jokes, "Bobs n Vagena", making fun of their accent , IT Hotline skills and so on is mostly posted by Westernes. Pakistanis don't comment on India-related content and even if they do it's easy for 10 billion Indians to handle a few Pakistanis. Most of the times you read things like "Love from Pakistan" under Indian YouTube videos. Our Islamic identity makes us kind people in general.

Any idea how to handle their online ugliness? I think this should also be a part of Pakistans strategy against Indian aggression. But how? 234424 trillion Internet Indians vs a few Pakistanis seems just impossible... Do we really have to start an own YouTube (PakTube :D)? PDF is a good example for a succesful Pakistani page. Maybe we should start more projects like that? Especially considering the fact that all the American platforms are hijacked by snowflake liberals who cry "hate speech" if you endorse traditional family values...

@Rusty @Mangus Ortus Novem @Starlord @waz @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Don't give mercy when they are down.. like how their lunar landing is a disaster and I humiliate them hard until they spew vulgarity at me. This shows their blood pressure are exploding.. :lol:
 
Iltutmish said:
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!

I hope you are doing well.

We all know that, you read a Pakistan-related article, watch a Pakistan-related YouTube video or a Pakistan-related... (you get my point) and you can't open the comment section without being bombarded with Anti-Islam and Anti-Pakistan statements from some courageous Internet Indians (the worst kind of Indian). This is the main reason Iusually don't read comments on any Islam-related or Pakistan-related content on the internet. I unfortunately made the mistake and read some comments after the PIA incident and was just disgusted. But I also didn't expect sane voices.

It is kinda funny to see that India-related content is mainly trolled by their White masters they worship (Indians think that they are in the same team like Westernes for some strange reasons). Toilet jokes, "Bobs n Vagena", making fun of their accent , IT Hotline skills and so on is mostly posted by Westernes. Pakistanis don't comment on India-related content and even if they do it's easy for 10 billion Indians to handle a few Pakistanis. Most of the times you read things like "Love from Pakistan" under Indian YouTube videos. Our Islamic identity makes us kind people in general.

Any idea how to handle their online ugliness? I think this should also be a part of Pakistans strategy against Indian aggression. But how? 234424 trillion Internet Indians vs a few Pakistanis seems just impossible... Do we really have to start an own YouTube (PakTube :D)? PDF is a good example for a succesful Pakistani page. Maybe we should start more projects like that? Especially considering the fact that all the American platforms are hijacked by snowflake liberals who cry "hate speech" if you endorse traditional family values...
I'm really sorry you have to suffer these imbeciles while trying to watch Pakistani videos. I also enjoy a lot of online Pakistani content particularly news shows and older songs.

You have to understand that a lot of these commenters based in India are frustrated bachelor males. They are jobless, girlless, and definitely hopeless thanks to Modi government policies. Almost all females (except their mothers) run away from them and that turns them very angry inside. Abusing strangers online is the only way they can take out that anger, that is why trolling is now a full-time hobby for them. In the real world, they won't say one-tenth the garbage they spew online.

It is best to ignore/block them because there is no way you can debate a soldier-army of frustrated boys in their 20's.

Iltutmish said:
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!

I hope you are doing well.

We all know that, you read a Pakistan-related article, watch a Pakistan-related YouTube video or a Pakistan-related... (you get my point) and you can't open the comment section without being bombarded with Anti-Islam and Anti-Pakistan statements from some courageous Internet Indians (the worst kind of Indian). This is the main reason Iusually don't read comments on any Islam-related or Pakistan-related content on the internet. I unfortunately made the mistake and read some comments after the PIA incident and was just disgusted. But I also didn't expect sane voices.

It is kinda funny to see that India-related content is mainly trolled by their White masters they worship (Indians think that they are in the same team like Westernes for some strange reasons). Toilet jokes, "Bobs n Vagena", making fun of their accent , IT Hotline skills and so on is mostly posted by Westernes. Pakistanis don't comment on India-related content and even if they do it's easy for 10 billion Indians to handle a few Pakistanis. Most of the times you read things like "Love from Pakistan" under Indian YouTube videos. Our Islamic identity makes us kind people in general.

Any idea how to handle their online ugliness? I think this should also be a part of Pakistans strategy against Indian aggression. But how? 234424 trillion Internet Indians vs a few Pakistanis seems just impossible... Do we really have to start an own YouTube (PakTube :D)? PDF is a good example for a succesful Pakistani page. Maybe we should start more projects like that? Especially considering the fact that all the American platforms are hijacked by snowflake liberals who cry "hate speech" if you endorse traditional family values...

@Rusty @Mangus Ortus Novem @Starlord @waz @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Just look at the forum.. Indians are given special leverages and privileges. Two nasty low lives regularly post anti-pak material wrapped in over-the-top english language and get a hard pass from mods.

Name me one indian defense or any forum where we can see major pak presence. Sometimes this forum looks more like a mumbai slum with ugly indian faces than a Pakistan one.
 
Indians are too large in number and most of them are jobless so they have tons of time at their hand. Even now you can see that what are they doing at a military discussion site of Pakistan? There are tons of indians even here.

Whole quora and twitter has been ravaged by indians. Reddit is next, every subreddit which regarding geopolitics and world news is controlled by indians through upvoting and downvoting the news they like. They have spread propaganda everywhere and Pakistanis are bullied daily by them through downvotes.
 
Why you want to waste your time by countering low IQ obsessed bhangis from east? don't you have life?

The only thing Pakistanis should do is spend your little time in projecting your thoughts on social media instead of reading comments or replying to every troll.
 
HammerHead081 said:
Indians are too large in number and most of them are jobless so they have tons of time at their hand. Even now you can see that what are they doing at a military discussion site of Pakistan? There are tons of indians even here.

Whole quora and twitter has been ravaged by indians. Reddit is next, every subreddit which regarding geopolitics and world news is controlled by indians through upvoting and downvoting the news they like. They have spread propaganda everywhere and Pakistanis are bullied daily by them through downvotes.
Report them to Reddit admins. Have got a lot of indians banned.

Also you are not missing anything on r/geopolitics... one mod is hardcore zionist from israel that justifies occupation ,same like Indians over here and rest are pro-American... Anything against China is upvoted and promoted without any verification.

Indians have formed brigading mechanism where they co-ordinate their activities but most of them are stupid... I have reported several of them as brigading is against reddit rules. A lot of them get banned.
 
Iltutmish said:
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!

I hope you are doing well.

We all know that, you read a Pakistan-related article, watch a Pakistan-related YouTube video or a Pakistan-related... (you get my point) and you can't open the comment section without being bombarded with Anti-Islam and Anti-Pakistan statements from some courageous Internet Indians (the worst kind of Indian). This is the main reason Iusually don't read comments on any Islam-related or Pakistan-related content on the internet. I unfortunately made the mistake and read some comments after the PIA incident and was just disgusted. But I also didn't expect sane voices.

It is kinda funny to see that India-related content is mainly trolled by their White masters they worship (Indians think that they are in the same team like Westernes for some strange reasons). Toilet jokes, "Bobs n Vagena", making fun of their accent , IT Hotline skills and so on is mostly posted by Westernes. Pakistanis don't comment on India-related content and even if they do it's easy for 10 billion Indians to handle a few Pakistanis. Most of the times you read things like "Love from Pakistan" under Indian YouTube videos. Our Islamic identity makes us kind people in general.

Any idea how to handle their online ugliness? I think this should also be a part of Pakistans strategy against Indian aggression. But how? 234424 trillion Internet Indians vs a few Pakistanis seems just impossible... Do we really have to start an own YouTube (PakTube :D)? PDF is a good example for a succesful Pakistani page. Maybe we should start more projects like that? Especially considering the fact that all the American platforms are hijacked by snowflake liberals who cry "hate speech" if you endorse traditional family values...

@Rusty @Mangus Ortus Novem @Starlord @waz @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
It's quite sad that many have to deal with those dim witted imbeciles, especially since they're my country men. Anonymity and biases brings out the worst in some people and given the large size of our base population, trolls are numerous.

Kindly ignore them, they're the antithesis of a rational exchange. Know that hateful words have only as much power as you give them.
 
Iltutmish said:
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!

I hope you are doing well.

We all know that, you read a Pakistan-related article, watch a Pakistan-related YouTube video or a Pakistan-related... (you get my point) and you can't open the comment section without being bombarded with Anti-Islam and Anti-Pakistan statements from some courageous Internet Indians (the worst kind of Indian). This is the main reason Iusually don't read comments on any Islam-related or Pakistan-related content on the internet. I unfortunately made the mistake and read some comments after the PIA incident and was just disgusted. But I also didn't expect sane voices.

It is kinda funny to see that India-related content is mainly trolled by their White masters they worship (Indians think that they are in the same team like Westernes for some strange reasons). Toilet jokes, "Bobs n Vagena", making fun of their accent , IT Hotline skills and so on is mostly posted by Westernes. Pakistanis don't comment on India-related content and even if they do it's easy for 10 billion Indians to handle a few Pakistanis. Most of the times you read things like "Love from Pakistan" under Indian YouTube videos. Our Islamic identity makes us kind people in general.

Any idea how to handle their online ugliness? I think this should also be a part of Pakistans strategy against Indian aggression. But how? 234424 trillion Internet Indians vs a few Pakistanis seems just impossible... Do we really have to start an own YouTube (PakTube :D)? PDF is a good example for a succesful Pakistani page. Maybe we should start more projects like that? Especially considering the fact that all the American platforms are hijacked by snowflake liberals who cry "hate speech" if you endorse traditional family values...

@Rusty @Mangus Ortus Novem @Starlord @waz @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
1) Keep within PDF

2) Benefit from the traffic they bring

3) Ban them and keep only their Muslims and Sarkari Hindus
 
Max said:
Why you want to waste your time by countering low IQ obsessed bhangis from east? don't you have life?

The only thing Pakistanis should do is spend your little time in projecting your thoughts on social media instead of reading comments or replying to every troll.
I agree and most of the time I don’t open the comment section. But it is so disturbing to watch a video from village food secrets (Mubashir Saddiques channel) and in the comment sections these disgusting people insult the prophet (PBUH).
 
Iltutmish said:
I agree and most of the time I don’t open the comment section. But it is so disturbing to watch a video from village food secrets (Mubashir Saddiques channel) and in the comment sections these disgusting people insult the prophet (PBUH).
The best way to support Mubashir bhai is to watch full ads on his yt channel.
 
pakpride00090 said:
Report them to Reddit admins..... have formed brigading mechanism where they co-ordinate their activities but most of them are stupid... I have reported several of them as brigading is against reddit rules. A lot of them get banned.
What is that thing? Sounds more like a gang assault. :o::woot:

I have never been on Reddit before.
 
masterchief_mirza said:
This kind of nonsense needs to end asap.

In response to your general query, most of them are incorrigible. The minority that are receptive to reason and logic usually make themselves known without you having to even ask.
The Indians are fighting a war.

Since not all of them can enlist in the army and pick up a gun.

I have a very basic question. Instead of crying online please answer it

Why do Pakistanis expect love from Indians?

Have they done anything in the last 70 years across 3-4 generations to endear themselves to Indians?

