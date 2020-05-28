How to handle Indian trolls online?

Hello and Salam Alaikum guys!I hope you are doing well.We all know that, you read a Pakistan-related article, watch a Pakistan-related YouTube video or a Pakistan-related... (you get my point) and you can't open the comment section without being bombarded with Anti-Islam and Anti-Pakistan statements from some courageous Internet Indians (the worst kind of Indian). This is the main reason Iusually don't read comments on any Islam-related or Pakistan-related content on the internet. I unfortunately made the mistake and read some comments after the PIA incident and was just disgusted. But I also didn't expect sane voices.It is kinda funny to see that India-related content is mainly trolled by their White masters they worship (Indians think that they are in the same team like Westernes for some strange reasons). Toilet jokes, "Bobs n Vagena", making fun of their accent , IT Hotline skills and so on is mostly posted by Westernes. Pakistanis don't comment on India-related content and even if they do it's easy for 10 billion Indians to handle a few Pakistanis. Most of the times you read things like "Love from Pakistan" under Indian YouTube videos. Our Islamic identity makes us kind people in general.Any idea how to handle their online ugliness? I think this should also be a part of Pakistans strategy against Indian aggression. But how? 234424 trillion Internet Indians vs a few Pakistanis seems just impossible... Do we really have to start an own YouTube (PakTube)? PDF is a good example for a succesful Pakistani page. Maybe we should start more projects like that? Especially considering the fact that all the American platforms are hijacked by snowflake liberals who cry "hate speech" if you endorse traditional family values...