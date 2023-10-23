How to give Hamas legal immunity (Iraq war rules/precedent)

Another way of looking at Hamas is this and how they could be given immunity to resolve the situation. Let's compare to the situation with Iraq under the Anglosaxon NATO criminal Petraeus:Hamas "shooting civilians in cars" == US contractors shooting civilians in cars = Hamas ImmunityHamas "going into homes to kill the inhabitants" == US soldiers going into Iraqi homes and shooting them up. = Hamas ImmunityHamas "firing rockets"= Bombs dropped on civilians in Iraq =Hamas ImmunityHamas "music festival"= US bombing weddings and other gatherings etc = Hamas ImmunityHamas "hostages" not tortured/tortured= US torture prisons of Iraqi hostages and NATO collaboration of torture flights = Hamas ImmunityAs you can see in every case they're not any different to the Iraq conflict as run by Petraeus with NATO and have done nothing wrong under the same actions. This is why NATO is out of it's mind and going insane hatred for Hamas."Music festival" example:It's also useful to remember all Israeli civilians are un-uniformed combatants as they are all subject to draft and have military experience. When they billet in houses in civilian clothes they are still arguable combatants that Hamas need to find but can't because they're un-uniformed.There's not a single thing Hamas have done wrong, according to Iraq's Petraeus Doctrine.Inevitable rape whine about Hamas by NATO:Hamas "raping" hostages == US military rapes and picrel sexual assaults = Hamas ImmunityYet again NATO has nothing on Hamas. It's totally clean according to Iraq war 2.