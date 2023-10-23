What's new

How to give Hamas legal immunity (Iraq war rules/precedent)

Haldorss

Haldorss

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 4, 2023
Messages
493
Reaction score
0
Country
Somalia
Location
Somalia
Another way of looking at Hamas is this and how they could be given immunity to resolve the situation. Let's compare to the situation with Iraq under the Anglosaxon NATO criminal Petraeus:

Hamas "shooting civilians in cars" =
= US contractors shooting civilians in cars = Hamas Immunity

Hamas "going into homes to kill the inhabitants" =
= US soldiers going into Iraqi homes and shooting them up. = Hamas Immunity

Hamas "firing rockets"
= Bombs dropped on civilians in Iraq =Hamas Immunity

Hamas "music festival"
= US bombing weddings and other gatherings etc = Hamas Immunity

Hamas "hostages" not tortured/tortured
= US torture prisons of Iraqi hostages and NATO collaboration of torture flights = Hamas Immunity

As you can see in every case they're not any different to the Iraq conflict as run by Petraeus with NATO and have done nothing wrong under the same actions. This is why NATO is out of it's mind and going insane hatred for Hamas.

"Music festival" example:
2134412412.png


It's also useful to remember all Israeli civilians are un-uniformed combatants as they are all subject to draft and have military experience. When they billet in houses in civilian clothes they are still arguable combatants that Hamas need to find but can't because they're un-uniformed.

There's not a single thing Hamas have done wrong, according to Iraq's Petraeus Doctrine.

Inevitable rape whine about Hamas by NATO:

Hamas "raping" hostages =
= US military rapes and picrel sexual assaults = Hamas Immunity

Yet again NATO has nothing on Hamas. It's totally clean according to Iraq war 2.

234112312.png
 
Last edited:

