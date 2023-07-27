How to get out of Electricity Circular Debt?

R2D2
The electricity circular debt is a grindstone around the neck of Pakistani State and its poor population with each consumer being forced to pay as substantial percentage of his monthly bill to pay off the circular debt. The solution is to pass a Resolution or an Act in the Parliament for opening negotiations with the IPP’s towards ending the idle power purchase agreements with them by giving them one-time incentive to take their plants to other countries such as those in Africa, Asia or Latin America. Those that want to stay in Pakistan will not be paid while not running their plants.