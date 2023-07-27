What's new

How to get out of Electricity Circular Debt?

The electricity circular debt is a grindstone around the neck of Pakistani State and its poor population with each consumer being forced to pay as substantial percentage of his monthly bill to pay off the circular debt. The solution is to pass a Resolution or an Act in the Parliament for opening negotiations with the IPP’s towards ending the idle power purchase agreements with them by giving them one-time incentive to take their plants to other countries such as those in Africa, Asia or Latin America. Those that want to stay in Pakistan will not be paid while not running their plants.
 
privatize electricity companies. if you do not pay the bills your electricity connection is cut off

is that too hard ? i know it is not easy in Pakistan :D
 
privatize electricity companies. if you do not pay the bills your electricity connection is cut off

is that too hard ? i know it is not easy in Pakistan :D
This is a perfect example why you 2 iq pajeets shouldn’t speak on matters way above your comprehension level. Stick to shitting on the streets.
 
privatize electricity companies. if you do not pay the bills your electricity connection is cut off

is that too hard ? i know it is not easy in Pakistan :D
This is a serious matter for the whole country. electricity circular debt to be paid to the IPP's is in billions.
 
you need to upgrade to computerized system that will work out each customers bill according to kilowatts used plus have ability to turn it off/on at a touch of computer button.

but this will not happen becuase those run these industry like it corrupt.
 

