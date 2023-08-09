What's new

How the Patriotic Generals Show Respect to the Public Elected Leaders

This video shows how a truly patriotic general shows his respect to the public elected leaders.

The Turkish Chairman of the General Staffs (US: CJCCS), General Musa Aysever*, said the following to President Erdo'an with few tears in his eyes while retiring this month:

"In 1971 I started to serve in the Army. I have moved up to the highest rank possible for an officer. Today it's coming to an end. I am Muteshekkir to you and rendering my respect to you"....

No wonder you can win wars with such Chiefs. The public never cease their respect for them. May Allah-u Azimushshan honor them in both the worlds...

Insha'Allah the Pak generals would also retire in this way some day.....

*As the commander of the 2nd Army in Gallipoli, he sternly warned the NATO coup perpetrators in 2016 and moved his forces against them. The 2016 NATO coup failed.

 
Pakistan is a nation built on haram income.
The offspring of haram are haramis. So what do u expect
 

