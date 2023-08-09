How the Patriotic Generals Show Respect to the Public Elected Leaders

This video shows how a truly patriotic general shows his respect to the public elected leaders.The Turkish Chairman of the General Staffs (US: CJCCS), General Musa Aysever*, said the following to President Erdo'an with few tears in his eyes while retiring this month:"In 1971 I started to serve in the Army. I have moved up to the highest rank possible for an officer. Today it's coming to an end. I amto you and rendering my respect to you"....No wonder you can win wars with such Chiefs. The public never cease their respect for them. Mayhonor them in both the worlds...the Pak generals would also retire in this way some day.....*As the commander of the 2nd Army in Gallipoli, he sternly warned the NATO coup perpetrators in 2016 and moved his forces against them. The 2016 NATO coup failed.