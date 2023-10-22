How the myth of 2011 was debunked by PMLN's jalsa



It's quite evident that there has been minimal participation from Lahore in the Jalsa almost nilll despite PMLN having utilized nearly 70% of the Punjab budget over the past 30+ years in politics.



After substantial open backing from the Pakistan Military establishment and considerable expenditure on state resources, ranging from railways to media and various other aspects, they've only managed to attract hardly lac 60,000 - 90,000 (according to the consensus of various independent sources, including critics of IK and PTI), out of a population of 25 crore population. This shows how pathetic your military and his capabilities and support can be for you.



Yesterday, PMLN's so-called grand show actually destroyed the narrative that we have heard for decades that Imran Khan's Oct 2011 jalsa was organized by the establishment. So, why did they not succeed this time?



As Mubashir Lucman (another strong IK basher) stated "isay behtar Katrina Kaif ko bulalain woh isay bara jalsa kardayge Lahore may"



It's surprising how PMLN's paid media, the PMLN party, and its supporters label this convicted person as the 'so-called' biggest leader of the country. Just consider that Lahore alone has a population of approximately 1 core and participation in this so-called biggest leader was not even 1%



This stands as one of the weakest and least attended receptions for a significant leader in the history of Pakistan. Even if Imran Khan were allowed to hold a rally within just 48 hours, without any logistical, media, or state machinery support, he could manage a 10X larger than this.