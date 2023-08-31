_NOBODY_
How Student Loans Are Sold To Wall Street
Student loans are a big business. The U.S. has amassed over $1.7 trillion in outstanding student debt. But while more than 43 million Americans are currently holding student debt, many are unaware of what exactly happens with their loans. Billions of dollars worth of student loans are packaged and sold as assets known as SLABS to some of the biggest investors in America. So what exactly are SLABS and how does it help Wall Street profit from student loans?
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
01:21 — Securitization and SLABS
06:17 — Bubble?
09:43 — Now and future
