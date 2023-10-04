How Security Forces Nabbed a dangerous Terrorist in September 2023

Crimson Blue
I did not see this story on PDF so I thought I post it here since it is not covered in mainstream media.
Pakistan's security apparatus was looking for a dangerous terrorist name Farrukh Habib. They tried everything but could not trace him. Finally they got a break in September 2023 and took him in. Respected journalist Asad Toor who is very close to Aab Para these days describes how was he arrested.
Its only 2 minutes long clip which is a must watch.
