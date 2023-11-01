How Pakistan’s Taliban Bet Backfired

dexter
Video Description:
Pakistan has long been considered the Taliban's closest state benefactor since the group's inception. The relationship has largely endured through the Taliban's time in and out of power in Afghanistan, but since August 2021, relations seem to have deteriorated sharply. In this video, we take a look at the history between the Taliban and Pakistan, why things are getting worse, and how Pakistan's Taliban strategy backfired.