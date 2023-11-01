What's new

How Pakistan’s Taliban Bet Backfired

Video Description:
Pakistan has long been considered the Taliban's closest state benefactor since the group's inception. The relationship has largely endured through the Taliban's time in and out of power in Afghanistan, but since August 2021, relations seem to have deteriorated sharply. In this video, we take a look at the history between the Taliban and Pakistan, why things are getting worse, and how Pakistan's Taliban strategy backfired.
 
Well it's not a taliban thing it's a afghan thing.
They are snakes against Pakistan since 1947.
We had to support them for our own national security. The soviets needed to be kicked out , so does the Americans. We benefitted from them and now they need to be thrown away like a used condom. That's how a unkhankful namak haraam should be treated.
Instead of complaining about Pakistan they had the opportunity to use our help and develop their country but as usual these trash people are good for nothing.
 

