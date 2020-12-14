How Murree Brewery Built A 160 Year Old Alcohol Empire In Pakistan

What's new

BY ATHER AHMED


Alcohol and Pakistan have a very awkward relationship. The two seemingly can’t stand each other but at the same time can’t live without each other. And it’s been that way since a long while now.

The culture around alcohol is not just limited to illegally smuggled foreign liquor. Neither is it just restricted to local moonshine that may or may not result in instant death. We have a publicly traded company in Pakistan that has built a fortune out of getting people drunk. Yeah you’d be even more surprised to know the whole story about it.



Murree Brewery is the sole legally operated alcohol manufacturing company in Pakistan


With an annual revenue exceeding Rs. 8 Billion, it also one of the most successful companies trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Yes, its shares are traded on the Pakistani Stock Exchange. Murree Brewery is one of the oldest listed companies in the entire subcontinent. Sure, things have gone a little sour in terms of profitability during the last few year, but hey, even a company like Apple saw its revenue decline. All in all, it’s a pretty big company with it’s different sub-brands of booze being available widely, even outside Pakistan.

The company’s main production facility is located on National Park Road Rawalpindi, near the Army House i.e. the Chief of Army Staff’s residence. Can you believe that such a place is located in a place that is basically crawling with the military everywhere? Guess, it helps protect the operation from fanatics who’d be out to harass them.

There is another production unit in Hattar KPK.



So how did an alcohol producer of this magnitude came about in a country like Pakistan?


Murree Brewery has its roots in the colonial era. The company started out in 1860 so our velyati masters at the time could blow off some steam after a hard day of oppressing the locals and taking over land that wasn’t exactly theirs. The British coming to the resort of Ghora Gali needed booze, and lots of it and importing it from other far flung areas wasn’t being very logistically sound so a brewery was set up in Ghora Gali which is on the outskirts of the resort city of Murree.

The original building of the brewery, which was burned down during the independence struggle in 1940’s, had a very Gothic vibe to it. But soon after independence in 1947, production soon shifted to Rawalpindi due to water scarcity in Murree.



Back in the day, the Brewery was controlled by Edward Dyer who has a very nasty role to play in the history of the Indian subcontinent


The name sound familiar doesn’t it? Edward here was the father of this esteemed Colonel named Reginald Edward Harry Dyer. This guy right here:


If you remember your Pak Studies correctly, Harry Dyer or more commonly known as Col. Dyer once went ape shit and decided to kill a bunch of locals in a festival. They call it the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.



Anyway, back to the beer brewing business


In the 1940’s ownership went to Peshton Bandhara who belonged to the Parsi community and had a liquor business in Lahore. Since then the Bandhara family have had a controlling stake in Murree Brewery. Currently the company is being run by Isphanyar M. Bhandara who is the grandson of Peshton Bhandara. Fun fact: Mr. Isphanyar is also a MNA associated with the PML-N.

Things were pretty good for the company well after Pakistan gained independence other than the fact that the original distillery in Ghora Gali was burnt.

During the 50’s and 60’s, alcohol consumption was quite open in Pakistan. You had clubs and all, it was served in restaurants and military gatherings of that era were famous for the free flowing liquor. Lets just say business was booming for Murree.



However, in 1977 the company faced a massive setback thanks to one Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto


He banned alcohol consumption for Muslims in the country. Obviously, with alcohol being declared illegal the company’s profits declined. Though bootleggers operated, they were in limited numbers. Following that when the Zia regime took over and introduced Islamization Laws things took a turn for worse. With time, however, laws relating to alcohol were relaxed and business started growing again. Now you even had licensed liquor stores in some parts of Pakistan, particularly Sindh.



In a way, prohibition actually worked out in favor of the company since importing of foreign alcohol was banned entirely and Murree Brewery gained from being easily accessible, thanks to it being able to legally manufacture for non-Muslims within the country.

Without there being any strong local competitor the company somewhat established a monopoly in the liquor trade of Pakistan.

Today, not only has it introduced new brands of liquor but has also ventured into non-alcoholic beverages, like their famous fruit flavored malts. Murree Brewery unexpectedly found international fame when Hollywood actor Bruce Willis’ daughter was caught on camera sipping from a can of Murree Classic, in 2012. Soon after, in 2014, the company established a flagship store on Park Avenue, in New York City. It has also licensed a franchise in India.

I don’t know if it’s a moment of pride for Pakistan or the opposite. But hey, I ain’t judging just laying out the facts. Cheers!




www.mangobaaz.com

@Imran Khan bro synthetic alcoholic drink smell like perfume, pretty sure taste like perfume too. Then what's the use of advertising flavors such as Smirnoff strawberry vodka, coors citrus and Murree Brewery lemon lime gin??
 
I have tasted Murree beer it was awesome.
Folks who drink can also co exist inside Pakistan land of wealth.
 
Banned at home, Pakistan brewery seizes Hollywood moment

By Randy Fabi

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (Reuters) - What have Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, underage drinking and Pakistan’s only beer maker got in common?


Murree Brewery, established in 1860 by British colonial rulers to supply beer to their troops, is desperately looking for business overseas to hedge against its uncertain domestic market. Prohibition was imposed in Pakistan in 1977, and non-Muslims and foreigners must obtain a government permit to purchase alcohol at designated retailers, which are mainly upscale hotels.

It was the arrest of the Hollywood stars’ daughter in New York with a can of Murree Brewery’s beer last June that propelled the company out of obscurity and into the spotlight.

Inundated with emails asking about its beer, Murree Brewery seized on the free publicity to launch expansion plans outside the Muslim nation, where alcohol is banned and those that do drink can become targets of Taliban militants and other Islamist fundamentalists.
Five months since the arrest, the 150-year-old company says it has lined up distributors that could see its flagship beer arrive on liquor store shelves in the United States and Dubai as early as the first quarter of next year.

“Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter gave us multi-million dollars worth of publicity by default. We plan to go to the United States and make a queue to hug both the daughter and the mother,” Sabih ur Rehman, special assistant to the chief executive, joked with Reuters.

Murree Brewery, established in 1860 by British colonial rulers to supply beer to their troops, is desperately looking for business overseas to hedge against its uncertain domestic market. Prohibition was imposed in Pakistan in 1977, and non-Muslims and foreigners must obtain a government permit to purchase alcohol at designated retailers, mainly upscale hotels.

It also produces a line of juices and non-alcoholic drinks, but is prohibited from advertising its beer, whisky, gin and other liquor products.

Relying on word of mouth and an influx of thirsty diplomats and foreign investors, annual alcohol sales have grown an average of 20 percent over the past five years, reaching $26.8 million in the 2012 financial year. The company’s stock is up 175 percent so far this year, trading at 160 rupees on November 13, far outpacing the 42 percent rise in the Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index.

Despite its strong sales, the company’s net profit after taxes rose a mere 1 percent year-on-year to 525 million Pakistan rupees ($5.48 million) for the year ended June 30, due to an increase in alcohol taxes and rising labour costs.
Vast majority of Pakistanis only considers Alcohol forbidden if it's more than 12 percent.

Some Persian inspired rule this for 12 percent
 
Had Muree, love it with some roast chicken or a nice balti ghost.
Ap bhi???
Yar pata nai aur kitne peeney wale niklen gey PDF par.
:o::o::o:
Didn't know Tops was made by Murree Brewery.
 
If we're selling it to non muslims here. Why not sell it to Goras abroad??
Kind of a stupid law.
Should sell it to anyone who wants to drink, except minors.
Vast majority of Pakistanis only considers Alcohol forbidden if it's more than 12 percent.

Some Persian inspired rule this for 12 percent
First time I am hearing about such a "rule."
 
I have heard some Hanafi scholars allow alcohol if it is not fermented from grapes or dates. How true is this?
 
Vast majority of Pakistanis only considers Alcohol forbidden if it's more than 12 percent.
..where didyou pull that info from? ..yahan toh non alcoholic beer ko bhi haram samjha jata hai just because its 'beer'.
 
No. The ijma of all four major schools of thought in Islam is clear: Alcohol is completely haraam. Period.
nvm i read some of their fatwas and alcohol not made from grapes or dates is only allowed to be consumed as a flavoring or as medicine. Being drunk is not allowed.

Alcohol: Its kinds, usage and Rulings | General Fiqh | Fiqh

Definition of Alcohol Shaykh (Mufti) Ebrahim Desai (HA) Question: When a question is submitted to you regarding alcohol, what is the exact definition of alcoho...
www.central-mosque.com
 

