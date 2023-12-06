How megacities around the world are tackling their air pollution
Air pollution kills millions each year, especially in the world’s megacities. But we found some surprising news: In many places, it’s actually getting better! Here’s how megacities around the world are already making their air cleaner and safer.
We're destroying our environment at an alarming rate. But it doesn't need to be this way. Our new channel Planet A explores the shift towards an eco-friendly world — and challenges our ideas about what dealing with climate change means. We look at the big and the small: What we can do and how the system needs to change. Every Friday we'll take a truly global look at how to get us out of this mess.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
00:46 The problem
01:31 Our analysis
02:00 The causes
02:36 Transport
04:04 Industry
04:45 Waste
05:39 Energy
07:12 What now
09:46 Outro