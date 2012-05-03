How many years for promotion in Pakistan Army?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
bahi depends on your performance and tests + the time u spend
That is true upto Brigadier level I think. After that, all of the above, plus WHO you know is important.
Who may also involve whose habits..say.. when to back off and let the Gen have the Gimme on the hole 6 at Bhurban.. or how much Gin and Tonic go together(in some cases)
NO.But Technical arms senior posts (Brig and above) are less than fighting/supporting arms.maine sua hai TCC walon ki rmotion slow hoti hai . is It true?
And promotion kis basis par hoti hai?
Degree course of relevant field. others are sameOn the case of technical officers kon kon se courses hote hain?
u wont make it to TCC if u cant clear ISSB.My issb for 28thTCC is on this monday. The merit of engineering disciplines depend upon fsc marks or issb?