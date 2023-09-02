How long India lags behind of China

1, China became a secular society in 1000 BC, when Shang dynasty was overthrown by Zhou dynasty. India not yet. So 3000 years behind of China

2, China became a united country that had a powerful central government, same writting system, weights and measures system in 221 BC, when Qin conqered other 6 kindoms. India not yet. 2200 years behind of China.

3, China became civilian society where everyone could become official as long as you passed Keju exam since 7th century. India still has caste now. 1400 years behind of China.

4, 400 million people in Inida are suffering starvation. China solved massive starvation in 1980's. India is at least 50 years behind of China.

5, The time when electronic products with Chinese brands were seen(mostly TV, air conditioners, fradges) in international market is in 1990's. India not yet. At least 30 years behind of China. Strangely enough India's current GDP number is higher than China's in 1990's. So GDP is meaningless when the real industry power is measured.



From Chinese perspective, Indians are ancient people living in modren age. They are living fossils