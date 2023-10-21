How Limestone Kilns Are Slowly Killing Entire Families In Pakistan

dexter
Thousands of workers in Sindh - Pakistan spend their lives mining and cooking limestone. The process releases plumes of toxic smoke, polluting the environment and poisoning workers.
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
01:20 - Setting up dynamite
02:18 - Explosion
02:40 - Work injuries
03:35 - Mining permits
04:12 - Building the kiln
05:17 - Feeding the furnace
06:36 - Wages and income
07:58 - Breaking down kiln
08:37 - How limestone is used
09:36 - Environmental impact
10:15 - Parvez at home