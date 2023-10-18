How Isreal attacked Gaza Hospital, My assessment.

LeGenD said:





Charlotte County fire crews contain blaze as gasoline leaks from car The owner of the car said he only had it for a year and it had over 434,000 miles on it.

JDAM strike is kinetic strike, High Explosive dropped in high Altitude , you will have crater, dirt/ground displacement and mangled wreckage, none of these are in the aftermath video.What are in the aftermath video is what looks like a fuel fire, the car in the hospital wreckage looks like thisThe car in this video compare to Charlotte County car fireSee the similarity there?First thing you can see is the hood was blown open (Where the trunk is also blown open in the car fire), this is due to the internal pressure going outward, you have fire build up inside the boot and the pressure has to escape somewhere, it blown outward until the lock of the boot gave, it got bang out, if this is an explosion from the outside, the pressure wave will push stuff Inward, not Outward, because the pressure generated by the explosion outside pushes stuff in.Another tell-tale sign is the car in the Gaza Explosion have the char mark on the internal, door, roof and more importantly not the side panel suggested the fire was started inside instead of outside and the fire vented out thru the window.And this is what JDAM done to a tankThe famous photo of T-55 in the Highway of Death in IraqKinetic Explosion mangle wreckage because it literally bombards every molecule of an item, it will tear thru the object inside the blast zone, if a tank is going to be tore thru like this, image what will a civilian car be like. The wreckage won't be this intact for you to be able to identify as a car.This is not JDAM, this is some kind of Fuel Fire