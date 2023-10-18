What's new

How Isreal attacked Gaza Hospital, My assessment.

Thinker3

My theory on the video Isreal is sharing is that Isreal had cunningly planned the attack on the Gaza Hospital as even they knew that they would not be able to get away with it, so what I think they did is as follows.
They simultaneously fired a missile like Iron dome close to the hospital and blast it in the air to make it seem like they intercepted a rocket and then fired two bombs one small one and one big one which could be a JDAM or similar weapon system on the hospital and made it look like that rocket fell apart. One can compare the JDAM sound with the bomb attack sound to know the similarity.
An International Invetigation Team should be sent to investigate the attack.
 
It was the proximity fuze.


here are several types of impact fuzes commonly used in missiles. Here are a few examples:


  1. Contact Fuze: A contact fuze is designed to detonate upon physical contact with a target or a solid surface. It can be a simple mechanical device that triggers the explosion when it senses the impact.
  2. Proximity Fuze: A proximity fuze is a more advanced type of impact fuze that uses electronic sensors to detect the distance to the ground or a target. It is designed to detonate the warhead when it reaches a predetermined proximity to the target, typically a few meters above the ground. Proximity fuzes can use various sensing technologies, such as radar, laser, or infrared, to detect the target.
  3. Time-Delay Fuze: A time-delay fuze is programmed to detonate the warhead after a certain amount of time has elapsed from the moment of firing or release. This type of fuze is often used when the missile needs to explode at a specific point in its trajectory, such as over a target or within a designated area.
  4. Penetration Fuze: Penetration fuzes are used in missiles designed to penetrate hardened targets, such as bunkers or reinforced structures. These fuzes are designed to detonate the warhead after the missile has penetrated a certain distance into the target, maximizing the destructive effect.
 
Do you mean on the Missile they fired in the air and then blew it to make it seem they intercepted a rocket?
 
This is the sound of GBU-39 that could have been used as one of the US army veteran pointed out. Compare the similarity with the hospital attack.
 
There were no multiple strikes.
No other sounds.
The damage it has its done only israel has that kind of capability.
They knowingly did that the reason is they knew they could get away. Uncle Sam and UK leadership atleast on the public front will never leave Israel high and dry no matter what they do with few thousands Palestinian.
Every time israel and Palestine had skirmishes few thousands people have died.
The only reason they are denying is western people themselves are starting to switch to pro Palestinian.
 
There were no multiple strikes.
No other sounds.
The damage it has its done only israel has that kind of capability.
They knowingly did that the reason is they knew they could get away. Uncle Sam and UK leadership atleast on the public front will never leave Israel high and dry no matter what they do with few thousands Palestinian.
Every time israel and Palestine had skirmishes few thousands people have died.
The only reason they are denying is western people themselves are starting to switch to pro Palestinian.
My assessment is based on the video Isreal is sharing in which they show a rocket interception then a small blast and a large blast.

For reference purposes these are the JDAM strikes, when we see the JDAM attacks that were captured from similar distance or a little farther to the video of the Hospital attack, one can clearly hear the similarity between them. So it was either a GBU-39, a JDAM or a similar bomb that was used to attack the Hospital.
 
My theory: a hothead JIDF officer decides to do an airstrike (just like he usually does in Palestine and Syria), his higher up realizes the PR mistake and go damage control.
 
Zionist regime "tried" to play smart, normaly their JDAMs have impact fuze and leaves massive 5- 15 feet craters, they used Proximity fuze, which means that the JDAM MK31 fuze was a proximity fuze, exploded in the air, most likely 20 feet above ground to cause maximum carnage to the personals. Impact fuzes are used to destroy buildings bunkers, Proximity fuzes are used with High explosive, fuel mixed, to cause maximum human casualties...

They played their hand, but people are not idiots to decipher their games..
 
My assessment is based on the video Isreal is sharing in which they show a rocket interception then a small blast and a large blast.

For reference purposes these are the JDAM strikes, when we see the JDAM attacks that were captured from similar distance or a little farther to the video of the Hospital attack, one can clearly hear the similarity between them. So it was either a GBU-39, a JDAM or a similar bomb that was used to attack the Hospital.
I dont give 2 sh1ts what israeli media is saying or sharing.
 

hospital-sat-1017-Artboard_1.jpg


This does not look like a JDAM strike. This is something else.
 
hospital-sat-1017-Artboard_1.jpg


This does not look like a JDAM strike.

This is something else.
JDAM strike is kinetic strike, High Explosive dropped in high Altitude , you will have crater, dirt/ground displacement and mangled wreckage, none of these are in the aftermath video.

What are in the aftermath video is what looks like a fuel fire, the car in the hospital wreckage looks like this

1697637460765.png


The car in this video compare to Charlotte County car fire

nbc-2.com

Charlotte County fire crews contain blaze as gasoline leaks from car

The owner of the car said he only had it for a year and it had over 434,000 miles on it.
nbc-2.com nbc-2.com

car-fire-2.jpg


See the similarity there?

First thing you can see is the hood was blown open (Where the trunk is also blown open in the car fire), this is due to the internal pressure going outward, you have fire build up inside the boot and the pressure has to escape somewhere, it blown outward until the lock of the boot gave, it got bang out, if this is an explosion from the outside, the pressure wave will push stuff Inward, not Outward, because the pressure generated by the explosion outside pushes stuff in.

Another tell-tale sign is the car in the Gaza Explosion have the char mark on the internal, door, roof and more importantly not the side panel suggested the fire was started inside instead of outside and the fire vented out thru the window.

And this is what JDAM done to a tank

1697637957886.png

The famous photo of T-55 in the Highway of Death in Iraq

Kinetic Explosion mangle wreckage because it literally bombards every molecule of an item, it will tear thru the object inside the blast zone, if a tank is going to be tore thru like this, image what will a civilian car be like. The wreckage won't be this intact for you to be able to identify as a car.

This is not JDAM, this is some kind of Fuel Fire
 

