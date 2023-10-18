How Isreal attacked Gaza Hospital, My assessment.

My theory on the video Isreal is sharing is that Isreal had cunningly planned the attack on the Gaza Hospital as even they knew that they would not be able to get away with it, so what I think they did is as follows.
They simultaneously fired a missile like Iron dome close to the hospital and blast it in the air to make it seem like they intercepted a rocket and then fired two bombs one small one and one big one which could be a JDAM or similar weapon system on the hospital and made it look like that rocket fell apart. One can compare the JDAM sound with the bomb attack sound to know the similarity.
An International Invetigation Team should be sent to investigate the attack.
They simultaneously fired a missile like Iron dome close to the hospital and blast it in the air to make it seem like they intercepted a rocket and then fired two bombs one small one and one big one which could be a JDAM or similar weapon system on the hospital and made it look like that rocket fell apart. One can compare the JDAM sound with the bomb attack sound to know the similarity.
An International Invetigation Team should be sent to investigate the attack.
Last edited: