How I will always remember Pakistan

lastofthepatriots
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2015
- Messages
- 11,578
- Reaction score
- -13
- Country
- Location
Now that the army gay boys and all scum of society have joined hands in destroying my country..
This will always be how I remember Pakistan:
The common people/village people enjoying their life. Even when they are being held hostage…like we are today.
Pakistan Zindabad!
This will always be how I remember Pakistan:
The common people/village people enjoying their life. Even when they are being held hostage…like we are today.
Pakistan Zindabad!