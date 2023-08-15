What's new

How Did This Police Officer Track a Gang Through an Azaan?

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,122
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

How Did This Police Officer Track a Gang Through an Azaan?



Tracking the notorious ransom gang, cracking the murders of two young boys, and finding the murderers of a sub-inspector; SP Beenish Fatima is credited with solving lethal cases swiftly. In Episode 07 of Police Diaries, the Deputy Director of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA Rawalpindi, reveals gripping tales of her action-packed cases.

From fighting crime and cracking plans of terror attacks to countering political protests and addressing matters of social justice, including domestic violence and acid attacks, Police Diaries feature unparalleled accounts of women police officers from ground zero.
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Norwegian @LeGenD @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @SQ8 @Goenitz @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123 @Valar. @CLUMSY @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Amir Paracha & Shehzad Roy: Fair Living Wage, Investing in People & Enacting Change | TBT
Replies
4
Views
289
El Sidd
El Sidd
_NOBODY_
Imran Khan: IMF, Elections, Conspiracies, Economy and Hope
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng
_NOBODY_
Altaf Hussain Podcast - Jabba the Hut is back
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
baqai
baqai
_NOBODY_
What’s It Like To Fly The PAF Mirage III/V ? | Fahad Ibne Masood
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago
_NOBODY_
Asad Umar: The Way Forward, Hyperinflation Risks & Painful Reforms | 343 | TBT
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
KaiserX
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom