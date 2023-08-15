_NOBODY_
How Did This Police Officer Track a Gang Through an Azaan?
Tracking the notorious ransom gang, cracking the murders of two young boys, and finding the murderers of a sub-inspector; SP Beenish Fatima is credited with solving lethal cases swiftly. In Episode 07 of Police Diaries, the Deputy Director of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA Rawalpindi, reveals gripping tales of her action-packed cases.
From fighting crime and cracking plans of terror attacks to countering political protests and addressing matters of social justice, including domestic violence and acid attacks, Police Diaries feature unparalleled accounts of women police officers from ground zero.
