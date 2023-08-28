How did pakistan did so great despite corruption over last 40 years.

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 22,604
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Pakistan par Allah ka fazal😢 #reels #reels2023 #reelsvideo #reelsfb #reelsviral #Allah #Muhammad #islam #Muslims #EngineerMuhammadAliMirza | Just Pure Islam
91K views, 4.3K likes, 45 comments, 2.7K shares, Facebook Reels from Just Pure Islam: Pakistan par Allah ka fazal😢 #reels #reels2023 #reelsvideo #reelsfb #reelsviral #Allah #Muhammad #islam #Muslims...
www.facebook.com
first America, then China
But who is number 1 cause of this disaster people of Pakistan voting for PMLN/PPPP
Habib akrams summarize it greatly
It's time people accept that they betrayed Imran Khan
Ab bughto bhai
Last edited: