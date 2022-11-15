How close is Pakistan to default

HAIDER
Explain a bit for us.
Hopefully China can bail us out.
Default and total destruction is the best path forward for this corrupt state. Only from its ashes can we build a new Pakistan free from Patwaris.

Pakistan needs to be reborn. There will be pain and suffering.... But cancer surgery is necessary.
Pakistan needs to be reborn. There will be pain and suffering.... But cancer surgery is necessary.
Agreed but you won't get a chance for ground up nation building after that because of your extremely friendly neighbours
China is not our daddy. But China can help us out.
Hamko qerzy dyny waly default hojaingy, ham nai hogy. Kion keh ham kisi or se qerza pakar laingy... Mirza Ghalib k janasheen.
China is not our daddy. But China can help us out.
We can reciprocate by doing certain deals with China.
Explain a bit for us.
As Pakistan's first qualified RMB Clearing Mechanism, ICBC Karachi Branch has successively launched a series of products portfolio including RMB forwards, swaps, Letter of Credit, Guarantee, and structured trade financing in Pakistan