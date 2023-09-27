How China’s King Long bus bagged $1 million top prize in Dubai self-driving challenge​

beijingwalker
How China’s King Long bus bagged $1 million top prize in Dubai self-driving challengeSelf-driving bus fitted with 27 cameras and a battery that can be recharged in 120 minutes
Published: September 27, 2023 18:13Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
$1 MILLION PRIZE: Bus maker King Long of China bagged the first place in “Industry Leaders” category for self-driving buses, bringing home the $1 million top prize for the challenge. The King Long team members were honoured at the 3rd Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport (September 26-27, 2023), hosted by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. The self-driving bus, six metres in length, has a maximum speed of 69 km/h and can move up to 12 passengers. The bus is equipped with 27 cameras and sensors, with a battery that can be fully charged in 120 minutes.Image Credit: Twitter | @rta_dubai
EVALUATION: King Long secured the first place after their bus successfully underwent multiple tests, evaluated based on five primary criteria: operational strategy, safety and security, sustainability and energy, passenger experience, and interaction with road users. Five international firms had qualified for the final stage in the Industry Leaders category: Alexander Dennis (United Kingdom), Bright Drive (Egypt), King Long (China), Quadribot (France), and iAuto Technology (Taiwan). Five universities were selected for the finals in the Local Academia category: Heriot-Watt University, Dubai, Khalifa University – Abu Dhabi, University of Dubai, University of Bolton - Ras Al Khaimah, and the American University of Sharjah.Image Credit: Twitter | @KingLon0318458
20 TESTS: The King Long entry in the self-driving bus challenged cleared 20 different tests, including emergency lane shifting, navigating through a roundabout with obstacles, and surpassing a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the road.Image Credit: Twitter | @rta_dubai
BUS WITHOUT HUMAN DRIVER: The King Long self-driving bus is an autonomous bus developed by King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., a Chinese automotive manufacturer. This self-driving bus is designed to operate without a human driver, relying on advanced technologies such as sensors, cameras, radar systems, and artificial intelligence to navigate and control the vehicle.Image Credit: Twitter | @KingLon0318458
NEXT-GENERATION: On September 15, 2021, King Long and Baidu, China’s leading search-engine and internet company, jointly rolled out a new generation of “Apollo” autonomous driving bus, a month after it was unveiled in Guangzhou. These autonomous buses — able to operate on their own, which means the bus can navigate its route, sense its surroundings, and make decisions without human intervention — are typically designed to be accessible to passengers with disabilities, with features like low-floor entry, ramps, and accommodations for wheelchair users.Image Credit: Twitter | @KingLon0318458
AUTONOMOUS METRO BUS: As one of the leading bus makers in China, King Long first brought its fifth-generation Jieguan electric bus and carbon-fibre metro bus on display at the China International Exhibition on Buses, Trucks and Components held in Beijing in July 2021.Image Credit: Twitter | @KingLon0318458
DRIVING INTO THE FUTURE: The Dubai event unveiled a thrilling glimpse into the future of autonomous mobility, celebrating the winners of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, a competition that drew over 2,000 international participants, 53 speakers, and 40 leading exhibitors in smart and sustainable mobility.
