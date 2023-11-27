How China is tearing down Islam

I don't know how rampant this is but there are still many Chinese mosques that have domes. And also in ancient China, the emperor asked the Muslims to build their mosques with Chinese architecture and that's why traditional Chinese mosques are in a Chinese style from what I've heard. Maybe the Chinese govt associates the Arabic style architecture with Wahhabism who knows.Even if it is true that these mosques were made to change their architectural styles, the enforcement is nowhere near consistent throughout the country. These may have been more local edicts.I am curious as to the OP’s agenda. China isn’t perfect but it’s against religious extremism and separatism in its own society in any forms whether it is Islamic or Christian or Buddhist. With mosques literally being bombed every day in Gaza and babies being incinerated, OP is desperately trying to shift focus to bashing China curbing some architectural elements. Very interesting.Lots of dome shaped mosques in China still.