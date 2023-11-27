What's new

How China is tearing down Islam

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

1701063701683.png

1701063730768.png

1701063765585.png


1701063816078.png

1701063849932.png

1701063933772.png

1701063979768.png

1701064027742.png

1701063881645.png

1701063897811.jpeg

Prefers foreign jew marx deranged ideology instead
 
CIA Mole said:

I can understand from you. Why can Israelis massacre Muslims at will.
 
CIA Mole said:

Lol, at least, the new style refurbished mosque looks much better and pleasing.

LOl, here is what your terrorist son Israel with your terrorist US full military support is doing to Muslims right now:


1701065489473.png



1701065532631.png



1701065608398.png
 
CLOWN,LMAO.
If China persecutes Muslims, why do Islamic countries in the Middle East and Asia have friendly relations with China?
The only country in the world that supports Israel's genocide condemns China,really?
Why does the United States massacre Middle Eastern Muslims while conceptualizing Chinese Muslims?
The US government cares so much about Chinese residents that it surpasses American residents. The homeless in San Francisco are pooping on the streets again. Perhaps you should handle your own internal affairs first before becoming a world police officer?
 
Today, there are way too many mosques and all the mosques are beautiful and luxurious.

But what is the usefulness of that if none of them are able to make a person a good person?


People are focusing more on religious activities but forget the spiritualist parts.

In the era of science and logic, most people still believe in superstitious things.

They are just replacing the word of gods with God, and still doing the same thing with the same mindset.


The funniest thing is, it's easy to find a flaw in others, but fail to recognize it in itself.

It is easy to find mistreatment in other countries and blame others...

But fail to correct themselves, their own country, despite having freedom to do so 24/7.
 
I don't know how rampant this is but there are still many Chinese mosques that have domes. And also in ancient China, the emperor asked the Muslims to build their mosques with Chinese architecture and that's why traditional Chinese mosques are in a Chinese style from what I've heard. Maybe the Chinese govt associates the Arabic style architecture with Wahhabism who knows.

Even if it is true that these mosques were made to change their architectural styles, the enforcement is nowhere near consistent throughout the country. These may have been more local edicts.

I am curious as to the OP’s agenda. China isn’t perfect but it’s against religious extremism and separatism in its own society in any forms whether it is Islamic or Christian or Buddhist. With mosques literally being bombed every day in Gaza and babies being incinerated, OP is desperately trying to shift focus to bashing China curbing some architectural elements. Very interesting.

Lots of dome shaped mosques in China still.



 
Simple search on the internet.

In 2021, it was reported that the green dome and minarets of the mosque, which were built in 2000, were removed in a remodel, some reports said that it was done to make the structure look more "Chinese" in an attempt by the CCP at sinicization,[5][6] and the others said that it was restored to its original Chinese localization style.[7] The management committee of the mosque said that the removed part was not part of the original structure as a cultural relic, and they remind not to create or spread rumors, and be misled by malicious people.[8]


Opening poster is spreading disinformation and misinformation.
 
CIA Mole said:

I want chinese model to be applied on Indian muslims .

JaneBhiDoYaaron said:
Thanks for clarification hopefully Modi and Yogi listens.
Click to expand...
Yogi ji believes in chinese way of solving these matters .
 

