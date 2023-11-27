How China is tearing down Islam

Today, there are way too many mosques and all the mosques are beautiful and luxurious.
But what is the usefulness of that if none of them are able to make a person a good person?
People are focusing more on religious activities but forget the spiritualist parts.
In the era of science and logic, most people still believe in superstitious things.
They are just replacing the word of gods with God, and still doing the same thing with the same mindset.
The funniest thing is, it's easy to find a flaw in others, but fail to recognize it in itself.
It is easy to find mistreatment in other countries and blame others...
But fail to correct themselves, their own country, despite having freedom to do so 24/7.