How can regular members make a backup of the forum section?

Hi guys, I just found out that PDF, which I haven't been able to visit much due to my recent busyness, is dealing with sad problems.



I would like to thank all the team members for making this a unique forum experience in many ways, for better or worse. Of course, we have all had our share of frustrations and anger over time, but the forum has accumulated an incredible amount of knowledge across its hundreds of threads and tens of thousands of pages. For those who use the search function correctly, there is actually a giant encyclopedia formed by the labor of more or less thousands of members.



It would be devastating for all of us if this priceless knowledge were to disappear and I hope that this will not happen. But just in case the worst happens, I would like to know if there is a practical way to get a breakdown of the threads in a certain part of the forum. At the very least, I would be grateful to a friend who can give me an idea if there is a practical way to get a full breakdown of our own post history.



Sincerely.



Resist PDF!