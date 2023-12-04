What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

How can regular members make a backup of the forum section?

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 2, 2018
Messages
7,675
Reaction score
28
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Hi guys, I just found out that PDF, which I haven't been able to visit much due to my recent busyness, is dealing with sad problems.

I would like to thank all the team members for making this a unique forum experience in many ways, for better or worse. Of course, we have all had our share of frustrations and anger over time, but the forum has accumulated an incredible amount of knowledge across its hundreds of threads and tens of thousands of pages. For those who use the search function correctly, there is actually a giant encyclopedia formed by the labor of more or less thousands of members.

It would be devastating for all of us if this priceless knowledge were to disappear and I hope that this will not happen. But just in case the worst happens, I would like to know if there is a practical way to get a breakdown of the threads in a certain part of the forum. At the very least, I would be grateful to a friend who can give me an idea if there is a practical way to get a full breakdown of our own post history.

Sincerely.

Resist PDF!
 

Similar threads

Falcon26
Discussion on the imminent closing of the Forum
Replies
1
Views
86
iPhone
I
waz
  • Locked
Forum announcement regarding what happened
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
186
Views
5K
WebMaster
WebMaster
Bilal9
Few options re: the future of PDF
2 3
Replies
31
Views
806
Indos
Indos
Foinikas
The forum needs more mods
Replies
5
Views
482
Foinikas
Foinikas
_NOBODY_
Thank You For Everything!
2 3
Replies
38
Views
719
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom