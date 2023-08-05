_NOBODY_
How Brightline Plans To Bring High-Speed Rail To The U.S.
Brightline is the first privately-funded passenger rail line in the US completed in over 100 years, spanning 230 miles from Orlando to Miami. In contrast to the government-run Amtrak system, which has limited usage and no dedicated high-speed passenger rails, Brightline aims to offer a viable solution for intercity transportation. With a plan to build a high-speed rail connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Brightline is at the forefront of private rail expansion and is hoping to play a major role in creating a viable passenger rail network in the U.S.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:47 — The beginnings of Brightline
05:55 — Is private rail viable?
10:44 — American car culture
14:02 — Collaborative railway vision