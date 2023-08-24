What's new

How Bangladesh and Pakistan can increase tax collection

I believe the best thing about Muslim societies is self help and social responsibility.

The biggest symbol of this is the Zakat.

However, this is also the reason why Muslims are reluctant to pay taxes. Seeing Zakat as their ultimate contribution.

Stick will not work in such a religious society where people are taught it’s ok to ignore “man made laws” they do not like.

Only god’s laws are mandatory.

Tax collection can only be increased through carrots like the following to income tax payers:

1. Priority on scare goods and services like rail tickets.

2. Only allowing children of tax payers into fee paying schools and colleges.

3. VAT subsidy on vehicles

4. Only allowing tax payers to buy land and real estate.

5. Issue certificates - badge of honour - to people who file tax for five consecutive years.
 

