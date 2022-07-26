How Armenia lost the war

Foinikas
I will post some screenshots I took from friends' posts about the political crisis and the information that started coming out during the war.
First,for those who don't know,Nikol Pashinyan,the current PM and his government,came to power in 2018 after a "revolution",fooling a lot of people,apart from his fanatic followers. Russia of course was displeased with this change in government,since the new government was reportedly more pro-Western.
His government bought 35 OSA AK systems from Jordan. Old,used systems. Then they bought 4 Su-30SM from Russia,which during the war,mostly stayed around Yerevan,doing nothing.
After the war,a lot of information started coming out,about Pashinyan not really helping NKR(Artsakh) or units being ordered to move from positions or not sending any real reinforcements to Artsakh when they were defending against advancing Azeri forces.
"Pashinyan's government was criticized for providing minimal committed to the war effort. For over a month after the war started, the Armenian war had not been fully mobilized. Armenia's military doctrine requires that Armenian forces being near-fully mobolized within 48 hours in case of war.[236]
Movses Hakobyan, the tormer chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Army, accused Pashinyan of hindering the army's buildup process for the war, replacing Armenian army reverses with volunteer detachments, and appointing incompetent generals to leadership positions. Hakobyan stated the Azerbaijani forces had made no advancements for the first three days, but eventually broke the line of contact due to Pashinyan sending a lack of supplies.[237]
Hetq journalist Edik Baghdasaryan had criticized Pashinyan's government for doing nothing to prepare for the war despite it being known Azerbaijani troops had been gathering along the border several months before their attack.[14]"
After the war,Pashinyan himself started posting idiotic things on Twitter,saying that they had bought the Su-30SM but not the missiles and that the Iskander system was not good.
Armenian PM Accused Of Lying About Russian Missiles
Russian pro-government lawmakers and pundits strongly condemned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Wednesday for implying that Armenia's most advanced Russian-made missiles proved useless during the recent war with Azerbaijan.
Russia Shows Off Footage Of Iskander Missile Hitting A Hospital In Highlight Reel Meant To Defend The Weapon’s Effectiveness
The Armenian prime minister's criticism of Iskander ballistic missiles not only triggered a domestic political crisis, it compelled Russia's Defense Ministry to release combat footage to defend the weapon's reputation that shows one of them slamming precisely into a hospital in Syria.
