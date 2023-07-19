How Akinci &MQ 9 fit into Indo Pak theatre?

The basic purpose of UAVs is to act as cheap yet Expendable assetsBut these big items MQ 9 and Akinci basically defeat that basic purposeof having UAVsMQ 9 costs India 100Milliom USD and Akinci is also not a cheap asset.Romania purchased simple TB2 drones with 16 Million USD per unit cost (support and weapons package included) now imagine how much Akinci will cost us! Clearly at least 30Million USD per Unit.And Indo Pak theatre is becoming highly SAM &Fighter Jets contestedAkinci &MQ 9 have have zero chance of survival in this region.US tried to Arm its MQ 9 with Sidewinder A2A Missiles to give some defence to MQ 9 against Fighter Jets but realized that this thing can't pull out even a 2-G manouver for self defence and abandoned the idea.I am trying to figure out do these expensive birds really worth of our hard earned money?This money would have been better spent on loitering munitions development & drone swarm technologies.I believe our our military planners are really vulnerable to social media hype created around new weapons and go after them without comprehensive analysis of their use in our own environment.Even TB2s were shot out of sky right at the start of war by Russia and it's loitering munitions who are better sustainable for long spanned war.And other knowledgeable membersOr Am I failing to correctly connect the dots?