What's new

How 100kg seeds from Mexico made India a wheat basket

my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 8, 2011
Messages
5,471
Reaction score
-9
Country
India
Location
United States

How 100kg seeds from Mexico made India a wheat basket​

Sunil Nair | TNN | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:08 IST
India’s crowning glory in scientific advancement may well be the Moon-landing, but a more substantial triumph is the use of plant genetics to boost food production. Until 1965, when the population was more than 500 million, wheat output in India was barely 12 million tonnes. It was a country infamously living “ship-to-mouth” on imported US grain.
m.timesofindia.com

How 100kg seeds from Mexico made India a wheat basket | India News - Times of India

India News: India’s crowning glory in scientific advancement may well be the Moon-landing, but a more substantial triumph is the use of plant genetics to boost fo
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
In the decades since, annual wheat production has multiplied almost 10 times to 112 million tonnes. This growth in yield, which averted food shortage, can be traced back to a fortuitous set of circumstances beginning with M S Swaminathan, a degree holder in agriculture science and a postgrad in cytogenetics, chose not to join the Indian Police Service in 1949 despite passing the civil service exams.
Instead, the young scientist chose a Unesco fellowship in genetics in the Netherlands and a doctorate in philosophy at Cambridge before moving to the US for post-doctoral research at the University of Wisconsin. That’s where he met the legendary Dr Norman Borlaug in 1953 when the latter gave a speech on controlling rust disease in wheat. It was the beginning of an association that continued after Swaminathan returned to India and took up a government job. By 1959, Borlaug had reported impressive results in growing a high-yielding wheat in Mexico which used a dwarfing gene from Japan known as Norin10. His young Indian counterpart was the only plant geneticist in Asia who took notice.
Back then, the finest varieties of wheat and rice in India, under the best conditions and with adequate doses of fertilizer, could give only 20%- 30% more than average yield. They could not stand high doses of chemical fertilizers, nor would their slim stems bear the weight of ears of grain. Swaminathan, who helmed the wheat programme at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, wrote to his director B P Pal in April 1962 on the implications of Borlaug’s success with semidwarf wheat that held more grain; he wanted his boss to invite the American scientist to India and request for material used during spring trials in Mexico.
With the leadership under

Lal Bahadur Shastri
and agriculture minister C Subramaniam looking for ways to combat food shortage, the government soon wrote to the Rockefeller Foundation (which funded the Mexican programme) asking for Borlaug’s services and the seeds at his disposal. Borlaug visited India in March 1963 and later sent 100kg of seeds of dwarf and semi-dwarf varieties.

These were used widely on “demonstration plots” to persuade farmers in Punjab to try it out. And because the Borlaug grain was red in colour, the Indian scientists cross-bred them with local varieties to give it its characteristic golden colour. Today, the wheat grown in India has signatures of the original material that came from Mexico.
 
India's wheat miracle is all courtesy of the generosity of Uncle Sam's department of agriculture.
 
SaadH said:
India's wheat miracle is all courtesy of the generosity of Uncle Sam's department of agriculture.
Click to expand...
If you read the article, it says it was Dr. Norman Borlaug (University of Wisconsin) and help from Rockefeller Foundation in procuring seeds. No involvement of USDA. But the heavy lifting in turning 100Kg of seeds to 100 million tons of wheat is Dr. Swaminathan and India's miracle.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
India May Import Wheat in Blow to Modi Goal of Feeding World
Replies
7
Views
712
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
Pakistan Ka Beta
Highest in 10 years , PM expresses satisfaction over 20.75mn metric tons bumper wheat production - 2023 .
Replies
0
Views
545
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
beijingwalker
India wheat production, exports wilt in heat
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
3K
Han Patriot
H
Hamartia Antidote
Mexico replaced China as America's top trade buddy — and it shows how the global economy is rapidly transforming
2
Replies
23
Views
753
dbc
dbc
INDIAPOSITIVE
In a first,Turkey Orders 50,000 Tonnes of Wheat from India
Replies
7
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom