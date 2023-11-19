What's new

Houthi Forces Have Taken Over Israeli Ship Near Yemen !

The ship is owned by Israeli billionaire Rami Unger's company "Ray Shipping", which specialises in import-export of cars. This ship is carrying cars from Turkey (!) to Sri Lanka.

Yemeni Ansarallah certainly were assisted with tracking information from Iran, which has itself attacked many Israeli ships in the Arabian Sea

Rami Unger: The Business Mogul of Israel​


In the realm of Israeli business, Rami Abraham Unger stands out as a prominent figure, with diverse interests spanning the import of automobiles, shipping, and real estate. Born in 1947 into a well-established family in northern Tel Aviv, Rami's father was Shalom Unger. His educational journey took him to the British Isles, where he studied at a private school in Britain. Following his early education, he served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as part of the Intelligence Corps.

Together with the company "Netzba," owned by members of the "Agad" group, Unger became an importer of Daihatsu automobiles in Israel. In 1985, he sold his stake in the agency to "Netzba," and in 1989, he acquired full control of the agency. Simultaneously, he entered the maritime shipping industry through his ownership of the Ray Shipping company. By 2010, his company possessed over 60 vessels, specializing in the transportation of automobiles, with a total value exceeding $3 billion.

In 2013, Deputy Head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, intervened in a dispute over the rights to import Kia vehicles. Later on, Unger donated 1.1 million shekels from a Panamanian company to Cohen's synagogue, facing Cohen's residence. Another car brand imported by "Telecar" into Israel is "SsangYong."

moreshet.com

Rami Unger: The Business Mogul of Israel | מורשת גדולי האומה

לזכור, להוקיר-תודה ולהשכיל
moreshet.com
 

Similar threads

Shapur Zol Aktaf
Yemen's Houthis warn they will fire missiles, drones if US intervenes in Gaza conflict
Replies
10
Views
767
_killuminati_
K
StormBreaker
Yemen: Saudi, Omani envoys in Yemen for peace talks with Houthi leaders
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Bengal71
Bengal71
Mehdipersian
Yemen's Ansarullah (Houthis) vow more attacks on Israel
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
2K
mulj
M
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
gambit
gambit
M
Israeli state’s lie machine rooted in its violent birth
Replies
11
Views
333
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom