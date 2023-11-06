What's new

Housing price in high Pamir Plateau town in Xinjiang bordering 3 countries, is it worth it?

High Pamir mountain town Tashurgan is the only Chinese town borders 3 countries, namely Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikstan.

The town is known in China for " A rooter crow can be heard in 4 countries".The tiny frontier border town is high up on th top of Pamir Plateau Mountain, the living environment is extremely harsh, non locals may find breathing a difficult task in Tashkurgan due to its super high altitude.

A traveler sees the town has many newly built apartemtn buildings and tries to find out the price for those houses. he was told by the locals that the apartments in those residential buildings are 120 square meters in area and one whole apartemnt is 50,000 Yuan ( $6,940), those houses are all equipped with up to date modern facilities, what's more, they also told the traveler that those houses are not available to non locals, only Tashkurgan locals can buy them.

 
In the end of video the lady in red jacket answers impatiently " Go and ask the property management office, we don't usually live here"
When the traveler talks to the two old Tajik women, they struggle with their very limited Mandarin Chinese to explain everything to the traveler , very friendly though. The younger ladies speak standard Mandarin Chinese as well as I do if not better, but they just try to send the travelver on his way as soon as possible.
 
Very nice, but the architecture has no soul.. very commie-minimalist.

In Tibet, for example, they have a certain cultural flair to a lot the buildings

but here they pay a high aesthetic price for sake of efficiency, managing costs and so on I guess.
 

