What's new

"House, Turf, Everything We Had Burnt": National Footballer From Manipur

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
839
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

"House, Turf, Everything We Had Burnt": National Footballer From Manipur​

"I heard the news of our house being torched and then the football turf that I built in Churachandpur was burnt. It was really heartbreaking," India footballer Chinglensana Singh said​

India NewsPress Trust of IndiaUpdated: July 30, 2023 7:32 pm IST
'House, Turf, Everything We Had Burnt': National Footballer From Manipur

Footballer Chinglensana Singh said he lost almost everything in the Manipur violence


New Delhi:
It was a humid May evening as usual in Kozhikode, as India footballer Chinglensana Singh ambled down the ground to enter the dressing room. Once there, he saw a trail of text messages and a barrage of missed calls on his phone.
Worried, he promptly tried returning the calls but to no avail. But soon the centre-back from the strife-torn state found out that he had lost almost everything in the violence that broke out there on May 3, the same day that he was representing Hyderabad FC in an AFC Cup playoff (Asian continental tournament) match against Mohun Bagan in faraway Kozhikode.
"It has taken away everything from us, everything we earned, everything we had," the player, hailing from Khumujama Leikai in Churachandpur district, told PTI.

"I heard the news of our house being torched and then the football turf that I built in Churachandpur was burnt. It was really heartbreaking.
"I had the big dream of providing a platform to the youngsters but it was taken away. Fortunately, my family escaped the violence and was shifted to a relief centre," he added.
After trying for a while, when the 27-year-old finally managed to get in touch with his mother, wailing at the other end amid the sound of gunshots in one of the epicentres of the violence, he immediately decided to go back to his parents.
He couldn't delay any longer, as the clashes had by then destroyed his house, ravaged his village, and dashed his hopes of giving wings to aspiring footballers' dreams. Only his family survived.
Relieved at having them around, he is now thinking of ways to overcome the profoundly disturbing experience, and start afresh.
"I always had a big dream of providing a platform to the youngsters in Churachandpur who are talented but they couldn't afford to enrol in a football school.
"My aim was to provide them a platform, to help them become professional players and then go on and play for the national team... become great players for the country. Then this incident happened, so everything is being robbed. But we will try to start again." The violence was sparked by a court ruling in March that granted the majority Meitei scheduled caste status, entitling them to the same economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education as the minority Kuki.
It also allowed Meiteis to buy land in the hills, where the Kukis predominately live, further fuelling fears that their lands, jobs and opportunities would be taken away.

Tension escalated in the northeastern state when a video of May 4 emerged on social media, showing men from one community parading two women naked from the opposing side.

www.ndtv.com

"House, Turf, Everything We Had Burnt": National Footballer From Manipur

It was a humid May evening as usual in Kozhikode, as India footballer Chinglensana Singh ambled down the ground to enter the dressing room. Once there, he saw a trail of text messages and a barrage of missed calls on his phone.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 

Similar threads

hatehs
"Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed." - Popular Hindu Meitei Singer Releases Genocide Song Amidst Pogroms in Manipur
Replies
5
Views
152
iamnobody
iamnobody
hatehs
Manipur: How local Muslims are rescuing and saving Kukis and Meiteis alike from violence during organized Hindu pogroms
Replies
7
Views
231
GodToons
GodToons
hatehs
In Imphal, two families recount two days of horror that ended in death
Replies
0
Views
222
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Manipur: The abandoned villages in the crosshairs of India violence
Replies
0
Views
79
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Hyderabad University Professor, Two Kuki Activists Have Cases Filed Against Them By Indian Court for Speaking to Media About Manipur Genocide
Replies
0
Views
63
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom