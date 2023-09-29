Congressman Ogles proposed stopping assistance to Pakistan.

Proposal defeated in Congress with 298 against, 132 in favour.

Congressman Jackson terms the proposal as misguided.

Hostile move against Pakistan in US Congress foiled Proposal to prohibit assistance to Pakistan defeated with overwhelming majority

WASHINGTON: Congressman Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, had proposed to prohibit assistance to Pakistan in the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Act, 2024.The move was defeated in the House during a recorded vote. Those who voted no, both from the Democratic and Republican sides, were 298, with 132 in favour. Thus, the move was overwhelmingly defeated.In the debate, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congresswoman Barbara Lee argued in favour of continuing assistance to Pakistan.Opposing the move, Jackson termed this as misguided and said that “what my colleague speaks of does not reflect the government and people of Pakistan”.She said that over the decades both countries have built a multifaceted and diverse relationship driven by cooperation in areas such as defence, counterterrorism, trade, investment, agriculture, energy, climate, health, and education.“During the intense phases of the Afghan war, many Pakistani soldiers lost their lives fighting terrorism.” "Our cooperation," she said "was rooted in our shared democratic values. Today, the bilateral relationship is moving in the right direction."Congresswoman Lee asserted: “It's essential to maintain stability in the region, address the extremism and promote peace and security. Our aid and assistance to Pakistan is not just strategically significant but is also a reflection of our humanitarian concern for those who've suffered from such devastation”, referring to devastating floods in Pakistan.In the FY-2024, the US had earmarked $135 million for Pakistan, which would be spent for economic support, counter-narcotics, military education and training, counter-terrorism, and a health programme.Ogles, in his statement, criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for welcoming the Taliban’s victory in August 2021 and praising them for breaking the shackles of slavery.He also made baseless accusations against Pakistan dating back to the period before 2021.Ambassador Masood Khan said this was the right decision by the US Congress and reflects the current phase of positive and productive engagement between Pakistan and the United States in multiple domains."We should build on this foundation to take our relationship to higher levels," he said.