What's new

HORRIFIC VIDEO: BOY, 12, TIED UP AND TORTURED FOR ‘STEALING FLOUR’

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
750
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
A video went viral on social media which a teenage boy, 12, was tied up and being brutally tortured by a shopkeeper in Punjab’s Mian Channu city, ARY News reported on Monday.

A merciless shopkeeper namely Sadiq has allegedly subjected a teenage boy to brutal torture on suspicion of stealing flour. The video showed the boy tied up to a pole and being beaten up by Sadiq.

The incident took place in Mian Channu’s Bora Chowk area.

The viral video sparked outrage among the citizens who slammed the local authorities’ inaction over the torture incident. Later, a team from the City police station rushed to the scene and arrested the accused shopkeeper.

Related: School students torture case: Suspect in ‘viral video’ arrested

In June, a video surfaced on social media that showed a man in Punjab’s Chishtian city torturing his relative by hanging him upside-down over suspicion of stealing gold rings.

It was learnt that the man subjected his relative to torture for allegedly stealing gold rings. In the video, the faces of both the accused and the citizen being subjected to torture can be clearly seen.

Despite the video went viral on social media, police did not take any action against the accused. The incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of the City A Division police station.
 
One more false flag attack by R&AW agents to distract Pakistani aawam from Manipur issue
 
Cheepek said:
One more false flag attack by R&AW agents to distract Pakistani aawam from Manipur issue
Click to expand...
arynews.tv

Horrific video: Boy, 12, tied up and tortured for ‘stealing flour’

A video went viral on social media which a teenage boy, 12, was tied up and being brutally tortured by a shopkeeper in Punjab’s Mian Channu city, ARY News
arynews.tv arynews.tv

Kingdom come said:
A video went viral on social media which a teenage boy, 12, was tied up and being brutally tortured by a shopkeeper in Punjab’s Mian Channu city, ARY News reported on Monday.

A merciless shopkeeper namely Sadiq has allegedly subjected a teenage boy to brutal torture on suspicion of stealing flour. The video showed the boy tied up to a pole and being beaten up by Sadiq.

The incident took place in Mian Channu’s Bora Chowk area.

The viral video sparked outrage among the citizens who slammed the local authorities’ inaction over the torture incident. Later, a team from the City police station rushed to the scene and arrested the accused shopkeeper.

Related: School students torture case: Suspect in ‘viral video’ arrested

In June, a video surfaced on social media that showed a man in Punjab’s Chishtian city torturing his relative by hanging him upside-down over suspicion of stealing gold rings.

It was learnt that the man subjected his relative to torture for allegedly stealing gold rings. In the video, the faces of both the accused and the citizen being subjected to torture can be clearly seen.

Despite the video went viral on social media, police did not take any action against the accused. The incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of the City A Division police station.
Click to expand...
Has the pathos of Jean Valjean story from Les Misérables
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
PBI arrests 8 in Bangladesh for involvement in torture, abduction of youth in Iraq
Replies
0
Views
19
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
hatehs
Himachal Pradesh: Hindus strip a 15-year old boy naked, parade him through streets for stealing a bag of chips
Replies
9
Views
254
Finer
F
H
4 Dalit brutally beaten up in Ahmednagar, India
Replies
2
Views
75
salarsikander
salarsikander
hatehs
"I am not ashamed...the people of the village are with me" - Brahmin teacher who ordered Hindus to beat Muslim student defends herself to press
Replies
2
Views
136
Areesh
Areesh
hatehs
UP teacher case: Several Twitter users say their posts are blocked in India due to ‘legal demand’
Replies
1
Views
61
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom