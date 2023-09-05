What's new

Honor unveils phone that doubles as purse, VW to launch electric GTI

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
62,519
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Honor unveils phone that doubles as purse, VW to launch electric GTI​




Sep 4, 2023

Never have enough space to fit a phone in your handbag? Your troubles may be soon over thanks to a new invention by Chinese tech firm Honor. It has unveiled a foldable smartphone that doubles up as a purse, with a shoulder strap and customizable designs that can be changed at the click of a button. The design is aimed at giving both fashion brands, such as Prada and Luis Vuitton, as well as rival tech giants Apple and Samsung a run for their money. Honor revealed the concept device – called the Honor V Purse – during its keynote speech titled ‘Unfold Tomorrow’ at the technology show IFA 2023 in Berlin. Daily Mail

Senior officials at the Home Office secretly lobbied the UK’s independent privacy regulator to act “favourably” towards a private firm keen to roll out controversial facial recognition technology across the country, according to internal government emails seen by the Observer. Correspondence reveals that the Home Office wrote to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) warning that policing minister, Chris Philp, would “write to your commissioner” if the regulator’s investigation into Facewatch… was not positive towards the firm. The Guardian

www.shinyshiny.tv

Honor unveils phone that doubles as purse, VW to launch electric GTI - ShinyShiny

Chinese tech firm Honor has unveiled a foldable smartphone that doubles up as a purse, with a shoulder strap and customizable designs
www.shinyshiny.tv www.shinyshiny.tv
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
IFA 2023: Honor Reveals World's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone, the Magic V2
Replies
1
Views
90
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
China Mobile Launches Cloud Phone — Another Iconic 5G Application That Empowers Inclusive Computing
Replies
1
Views
273
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery, mass production of the new battery by the end of the year
Replies
2
Views
307
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
China Surges Past Japan As World’s Top Car Exporter In Q1 2023
Replies
2
Views
183
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Electric cars: Chinese carmakers are outpacing German giants
Replies
3
Views
221
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom