Honor Killing: Girl killed by Uncle & Father in Kohistan, Pakistan

Kohistan: After the photos went viral, another girl was killed in the name of so-called honor, 'father and uncle shot and killed her inside the house'.

'Father and uncle shot and killed her inside the house'

The boy was taken to a safe place in police uniform

کوہستان: سوشل میڈیا پر تصاویر وائرل ہونے کے بعد ایک اور لڑکی نام نہاد غیرت کے نام پر قتل، ’والد اور چچا نے فائرنگ کر کے گھر کے اندر ہی مار دیا‘ - BBC News اردو کوہستان پولیس نے بی بی سی کو بتایا کہ سوشل میڈیا پر دو لڑکیوں کی دو مختلف لڑکوں کے ساتھ تصاویر وائرل ہوئی ہیں۔ پولیس کے مطابق دونوں لڑکے ایک دوسرے کے رشتہ دار ہیں۔ مقامی طور پر جرگہ منعقد کیا گیا اور چاروں کو ’چور‘ قرار دیا گیا تھا۔

(file photo)After pictures of a boy and a girl went viral on social media in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, the girl has been killed while the boy has been taken into protective custody by the police.The police have registered the case of murder of the girl in their complaint. According to the police, the girl's father was arrested on the charge of murder, while the girl's uncle is still absconding.It should be noted that in another similar incident in Kohistan district, the photos of another boy and a girl also went viral on social media, so the police took the girl into protective custody and presented them in the court.The girl stated in the court that there is no danger to her, after which she was allowed to go with her parents, but the boy whose name is coming up in this incident is absconding.Kohistan district is the most remote and backward area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Also in 2012, a video of a wedding ceremony in Pals area of Kohistan district in May 2010 came to light, in which two boys were performing a traditional dance to the beat of four girls clapping.Afzal Kohistani, the brother of Bin Yasir and Gul Nazr, who danced in the video, claimed that the girls in the video had been slaughtered, but over the years Afzal Kohistani, including His four brothers have also been killed.Even after this, many such incidents have been reported from Kohistan, when women have been killed in the name of so-called honor.Also in 2012, a video of a wedding ceremony in Pals area of Kohistan district surfaced, in which the girls who were seen were killed.In the case filed by SHO Noor Muhammad Khan in the police station of Kohistan, it has been said that when he reached the crime scene after receiving the information about the murder, the body of the victim was lying there covered in blood.It has been stated in the registered case that the pictures of the victim with a boy went viral, after which the father and uncle of the victim fired a pistol and killed the girl inside the house.Kohistan Police told BBC that pictures of two girls with two different boys went viral on social media and both boys are relatives of each other.A jirga was held locally in Hollis and the four were declared 'thieves'.It should be noted that in Kohistan, any person who wants to kill in the name of so-called honor is called a 'thief'. After which, according to the local customs, it becomes necessary to kill the person.According to the Kohistan police, they took the second girl into their protective custody and produced her in the court to get orders to transfer her to Darulman, but the girl stated in the court that she is not in any danger from her parents.According to the Kohistan police, the girl's parents were then warned and a security bond of Rs 30 lakh was obtained from them.Local sources from Gaun Brasreal of Pals have said that after the girl's murder, the young man was hiding in a secret place fearing for his life, so he sought help from the police.A heavy contingent of police arrived at the spot to take the young man into their protective custody and he was dressed in a policeman's uniform for safety.According to the police, the boy has claimed to them that this picture is fake and there is a conspiracy behind it.According to the police, the boy claims that 'this is a conspiracy to kill us.'According to local sources, pictures of the two girls with boys went viral on social media, following which tension arose in the area.DSP Kolai Pals Masood Khan has said that after the pictures went viral, the police is active in view of the fear of killing of girls and boys who are subject to local customs."So far the police have kept three people safe but one girl was killed instantly."According to Masood Khan, the police are performing their duties diligently, while there will be no compromise on the enforcement of the law. In addition to the provisions of murder, the provisions of honor killing have also been included in the case, in which no consent or reconciliation is allowed.