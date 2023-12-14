What's new

Hong Kong to Attract More International Spending Than Any Other City in the World

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,110
-55
99,671
Country
China
Location
China

Hong Kong to Attract More International Spending Than Any Other City in the World

by Thomas Hinton,
Dec 12, 2023

According to a 10-year forecast by the World Travel and Tourism Council, Hong Kong will lead the world in terms of revenue from international tourism spending by 2032. The top 10 list is heavily dominated by large Asian cities with significant air travel infrastructure such as Singapore and Bangkok. Nevertheless, New York, Amsterdam, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are predicted to further establish themselves as major international hubs into the future.

31415.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: 2032: Hong Kong to Attract More International Spending Than Any Other City in the World

This infographic shows the leading cities with the highest forecasted international spending in 2032.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Beijing backs Hong Kong’s disciplined services after demonstrations against police athletes at international sports event in Canada
Replies
2
Views
434
JSCh
JSCh
beijingwalker
Hong Kong top Asian city for ultra-wealthy individuals, Beijing snatches second spot from Singapore, Altrata study shows
Replies
7
Views
694
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hong Kong tops THE ‘most international universities’ list again
Replies
0
Views
465
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Hong Kong talent drive: more than 100,000 applications received so far and over 60 per cent approved
Replies
0
Views
195
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Hamartia Antidote
The Hong Kong Judge Who Puts Fear Into China’s Deadbeat Builders
Replies
0
Views
99
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom