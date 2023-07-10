Nan Yang
Hong Kong talent drive: more than 100,000 applications received so far and over 60 per cent approved
Published: 7:25pm, 10 Jul, 2023
Hong Kong has received more than 100,000 applications to various talent schemes so far this year, the city’s leader has revealed. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong has received more than 100,000 applications to various talent schemes so far this year and approved over 60 per cent of them, nearly double the number targeted, authorities have revealed.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday said the enthusiastic response showed that professionals remained drawn to the city, which would explore new areas of growth such as serving as a matchmaker between global capital and green projects.
Addressing a forum on the future of Hong Kong, Lee gave an update on the success of the government’s different schemes to attract workers and offset a brain drain, revealing more than 100,000 applications had been received by the end of June.
“This is almost three times the annual target of importing 35,000 workers. It fully demonstrates Hong Kong’s attractiveness to talent around the world,” he said.
The Immigration Department later told the Post that 61 per cent of the applications had been approved. The government had initially planned to lure 35,000 workers to the city this year.
In December, the government launched the Top Talent Pass Scheme, lowered certain requirements for existing admission schemes and set up teams at its overseas offices to lure professionals to the city.
The city leader on Monday said Hong Kong’s position as an international financial centre remained strong, thanks to the advantages bestowed by the “one country, two systems” governing principle.
Chief Executive John Lee says the influx of applications shows Hong Kong continues to remain attractive to professionals. Photo: Sam Tsang
The city’s stable financial system also remained highly attractive amid wider global uncertainties, he added, pointing to a recent assessment by the International Monetary Fund that praised the peg of the Hong Kong dollar to the United States’ currency.
The city would continue to rely on its traditional advantages in finance, trade and shipping while exploring new economic engines through innovation and technology (I&T), culture and arts, he said.
Green projects were one area that should be tapped for growth, he argued.
“With advantages in the financial industry, Hong Kong must play an important role in guiding international capital to match with high-quality green projects and make positive contributions to green businesses in both the country and Asia,” he said.
Speaking at the same forum, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po predicted the city’s economy would perform better in the second half of the year, given the increase in the number of wealthier tourists and stronger local consumption.
But the economy would be primarily driven by finance and I&T in the future, he said.
Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, told the forum the city had sailed through globally challenging times brought on by technological and industrial changes, geopolitical conflicts and the onslaught of the pandemic, he said.
“Every rise of Hong Kong has been achieved amid changes in the world,” he said. “Every change in the world is to Hong Kong’s advantage, bringing to it a new chapter”
As a “super-connector” between China and the world, the city had been given its most important role by the central government, one which would further strengthen its unique position and advantages, he added.
Zheng is scheduled to attend a lunch with the city’s lawmakers on Friday, at the invitation of Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen.
