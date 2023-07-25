DF41
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2022
- Messages
- 938
- Reaction score
- -18
- Country
- Location
https:// t . me/infodefENGLAND/10089?single
🏳 A gay parade took place in Berlin, one of the main topics of which was Ukraine and the slogan “Be proud like Ukraine”. Even the Ukrainian ambassador made a speech.
Sara Littheart:
Degenerates
Zia:
Hitler would be turning in his grave (If he had one) seeing all this shit in Berlin today !!!
M:
Lmaoooo donbas is gay
Ghost of Kiev:
Donbas is gay ??? wtf ? Don't know if this is laughable or pitiful.
Lash Lure:
chopped diks N tits mongrels
Roger Demianczuk:
Western perverts . Only putin can stop it reaching Russia
Denis:
Very weird folk
Marty:
There are many agendas going on at the same time. The ultimate goal to turn Russia into a vassal state run by puppets and complete freedom for the people.
Sa .:
They should be ashamed not proud
Marty:
How many closet people are pushing the agendas inside the Rhienstagg
Andrea Wildt:
Are Ukrainians in favour of being branded as ‘gay’? Slavics don’t naturally abdicate being men or women for ‘identity politics’.
Hawkeye:
Gay pride parades are great. All you need is one cluster bomb to "remove" them all.
Delvos 700:
The Nazis are having a laugh for sure. And they they would send them all to concentration camps like did before, and these LGBTQ+ would be doing their pride marches towards the zyklon-B gas showers.
fucking Muricans & Western world stark raving loonies Soylent Greened all trans LBGTs drag queens Wokeism pedos Bill Gates, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and Canadian members of Parliament and those craving own pronouns and Mickey Mouse, Soros and Dylan Mulvaney and German Protestants and Target and Rachelle Lefevre and her non-binary 7-year-old and UN and WHO WEF and their supporters
🏳 A gay parade took place in Berlin, one of the main topics of which was Ukraine and the slogan “Be proud like Ukraine”. Even the Ukrainian ambassador made a speech.
Sara Littheart:
Degenerates
Zia:
Hitler would be turning in his grave (If he had one) seeing all this shit in Berlin today !!!
M:
Lmaoooo donbas is gay
Ghost of Kiev:
Donbas is gay ??? wtf ? Don't know if this is laughable or pitiful.
Lash Lure:
chopped diks N tits mongrels
Roger Demianczuk:
Western perverts . Only putin can stop it reaching Russia
Denis:
Very weird folk
Marty:
There are many agendas going on at the same time. The ultimate goal to turn Russia into a vassal state run by puppets and complete freedom for the people.
Sa .:
They should be ashamed not proud
Marty:
How many closet people are pushing the agendas inside the Rhienstagg
Andrea Wildt:
Are Ukrainians in favour of being branded as ‘gay’? Slavics don’t naturally abdicate being men or women for ‘identity politics’.
Hawkeye:
Gay pride parades are great. All you need is one cluster bomb to "remove" them all.
Delvos 700:
The Nazis are having a laugh for sure. And they they would send them all to concentration camps like did before, and these LGBTQ+ would be doing their pride marches towards the zyklon-B gas showers.
fucking Muricans & Western world stark raving loonies Soylent Greened all trans LBGTs drag queens Wokeism pedos Bill Gates, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and Canadian members of Parliament and those craving own pronouns and Mickey Mouse, Soros and Dylan Mulvaney and German Protestants and Target and Rachelle Lefevre and her non-binary 7-year-old and UN and WHO WEF and their supporters