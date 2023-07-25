What's new

Hitler would be turning in his grave (If he had one) seeing all this shit in Berlin today

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 20, 2022
Messages
938
Reaction score
-18
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
https:// t . me/infodefENGLAND/10089?single
🤮🤮🤮🖕🖕🖕🚽🚽🚽💩💩💩🤮🤮🤮
🇩🇪🇺🇦 🏳‍🌈 A gay parade took place in Berlin, one of the main topics of which was Ukraine and the slogan “Be proud like Ukraine”. Even the Ukrainian ambassador made a speech.

🤮🤮🤮🤮Sara Littheart:
Degenerates

Zia:
Hitler would be turning in his grave (If he had one) seeing all this shit in Berlin today !!!

M:
Lmaoooo donbas is gay 🙄

Ghost of Kiev:
Donbas is gay ??? wtf ? Don't know if this is laughable or pitiful.

Lash Lure:
chopped diks N tits mongrels

Roger Demianczuk:
Western perverts . Only putin can stop it reaching Russia 🇷🇺

Denis:
Very weird folk

Marty:
There are many agendas going on at the same time. The ultimate goal to turn Russia into a vassal state run by puppets and complete freedom for the 🌈 people.

Sa .:
They should be ashamed not proud

Marty:
How many closet 🌈 people are pushing the agendas inside the Rhienstagg 🤔

Andrea Wildt:
Are Ukrainians in favour of being branded as ‘gay’? Slavics don’t naturally abdicate being men or women for ‘identity politics’.

Hawkeye:
Gay pride parades are great. All you need is one cluster bomb to "remove" them all.

Delvos 700:
The Nazis are having a laugh for sure. And they they would send them all to concentration camps like did before, and these LGBTQ+ would be doing their pride marches towards the zyklon-B gas showers. 🤮🤮🤮
😡😡😡 🖕🖕🖕 🚽🚽🚽 💩💩💩 fucking Muricans & Western world stark raving loonies 😡😡😡🖕🖕🖕💩💩💩🤮🤮🤮🚽🚽🚽😡😡😡 Soylent Greened all trans LBGTs drag queens Wokeism pedos Bill Gates, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and Canadian members of Parliament and those craving own pronouns and Mickey Mouse, Soros and Dylan Mulvaney and German Protestants and Target and Rachelle Lefevre and her non-binary 7-year-old and UN and WHO WEF and their supporters
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom