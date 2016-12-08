History of Pashtuns-Updates And Discussions

Braith
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2016
- Messages
- 320
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Notable figures
1- Abbas Khan Sarwani, an Afghan historian of 16th century
2- Daud Khan Rohilla, the founder of Indo-Afghan state of Rohilkhand
3- Diler Khan Daudzai
4- Safdar Khan Babi
5- Arzani Kheshgi
6- Pir Muhammad Khan Sherwani
7- Kalu Khan Yousafzai
8- Faqir of Ipi : Myth and Reality
9- Ajab Khan Afridi
10- Dattu Sarwani, a Pashtun soldier of early 16th century
http://www.barmazid.com/2016/10/dattu-sarwani-pashtun-soldier-of-early.html
11- Sultan Nasir-ud-din Ismail Shah (Malik Makh Afghan)
12- Ahmad Yadgar - 16th century historian of the Afghans in India
13- Princess Subhan, daughter of Sultan Bahlol Lodi
14- Shah Hussain Saddozai
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2016/07/faqir-of-ipi-myth-and-reality.html
15- Azad Khan Afghan - The Pashtun ruler of Azerbaijan
16- Sheikh Mali Yousafzai
17- Rashid Khan Ansari
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2016/01/rashid-khan-ansari_13.html
18- Najib Khan Rohilla
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2014/07/najib-khan-najib-ud-daula-brilliant.html
19- Muhammad Khan Bangash
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2015/04/muhammad-khan-bangash_4.html
20- Mir Mast Afridi
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2014/06/mir-mast-afridi-recipient-of-germany.html
21- Shaikh Isa Mashwani
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2015/12/shaikh-essa-mashwani-first-known-pashto_20.html
22- Gaju Khan Mandanr
23- Fateh Khan Barech
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2016/04/the-story-of-fateh-khan-barech.html
24- Bibi Mubaraka Yousafzai
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2016/03/bibi-mubaraka-yousafzai.html
25- Alam Khan Lodi
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2015/12/alam-khan-lodi-sultan-alauddin-alam-shah_10.html
26- Afzal Khan Khattak
27- Ahmad Khan Bangash
28- Khushal Khan Khattak
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2016/07/faqir-of-ipi-myth-and-reality.html
Tribes
1- Mando Khel tribe
2- Afridi tribe
3- Kasi tribe
4- Sherani tribe
5- Wardak tribe
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2016/04/wardag-or-wardak-tribe.html
6- -The Farmulis
http://historyofpashtuns.blogspot.com/2016/04/wardag-or-wardak-tribe.html
7- The Chamkanis
http://www.barmazid.com/2016/10/the-chamkanis_22.html
8- Raisani tribe
9- Babi tribe
10- Dilazak tribe
11- Dotani tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/2015/04/a-note-on-dotani-tribe_10.html
12- Jadoon tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/2015/04/a-note-on-dotani-tribe_10.html
13- Khalil tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/2014/10/khalil-tribe_12.html
14- Marwat tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/p/marwat.html
15- Naghar tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/2014/11/nahars.html
16- Niazi tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/2015/03/niazi-tribe.html
17- Sarwani tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/2015/11/sarwani-afghans-and-part-played-by-them_30.html
18- Turi tribe
http://www.barmazid.com/2015/12/a-note-on-turi-tribe_9.html
19- Jzaji tribe
20- Tirahi people (a Dardic race)
Miscellaneous
1- Baloch proteges of Najib Khan Yousafzai
2- Panni - Mughal confrontations in 16th century
3- Sikandar Lodi as a founder
4- "Afghan" is non-Pashto, loanword from foreign language?
5- Afghan monuments in Bengal
6- Babur's relations with Pashtun tribes
7- Cannons of Sher Shah Suri
8- Hijrat movement, 1920 - What really happened
9- Justice of Sher Shah
10- Abundance and low prices during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Lodi
11-The word Afghanistan existed before the reign of Ahmad Shah Abdali
12- Medieval Afghanistan extended up to Sukkur of Sindh
13- Elite ghulam corps of Ahmad Shah Abdali
14- Sher Shah Suri aimed at eradicating poverty from his empire
15- The earliest extant account of Sher Shah Sur ( Padmavat of Jaisi, 1540 A.
16- Pir Roshan was very fond of Music
http://www.barmazid.com/2016/11/pir-roshan-was-very-fond-of-music.html
17- History of Shabqadar, town and fort
http://www.barmazid.com/2016/11/history-of-shabqadar-town-and-fort.html
18- Theory of Coptic origin of Pashtuns
http://www.barmazid.com/2016/11/copts-theory-of-pashtun-origin.html
19- Roads and Sarais (inns) of Sher Shah Suri
http://www.barmazid.com/2016/10/roads-and-sarais-inns-of-sher-shah-suri.html
20- Roh (Medieval Afghanistan)
21- Pashtun - Baloch wars
22- Booming of Kashmir 's shawl industry during the Afghan rule (1752-1819)
23- Military organization of Lodis
http://www.barmazid.com/2016/08/military-organization-of-lodis.html
24- Karrapa disaster, Aimal Khan defeats Mughals (1674)
25- Asp-i-Laila of Ranjeet Singh, the most expensive horse on Earth (originally owned by Yar Muhammad Khan Barakzai)
26 - Dresses of Afghanistan in early 19th century
27 - When Orakzais defeated the Mughal army in Tirah ( The battle of Sampagha pass , 1619 AD)
28- The role of Pashtuns in the war of succession of Mughals
29- Potohar and the Salt range under the sway of Pashtuns
30- Mughal - Yousafzai war (1667-1670)
31-History of Pashtun tribal settlements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
32- Mongol-Afghan conflict during the period of Delhi Sultanates
33- Pashtun - Mughal War (1672-1677)
http://www.barmazid.com/2014/06/pashtun-mughal-war-1667-1678_25.html
34- Afghan principality of Kasur
http://www.barmazid.com/2014/06/afghan-principality-of-kasur.html
35- Mughal force disaster in Khyber, 1672
36- Kakars in Medieval India
37-Ancestral home of Sher Shah Suri in medieval Afghanistan
38-Afghan nobility under Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb
39- Bettani Afghans in medieval India