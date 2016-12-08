History of Pashtuns-Updates And Discussions

Depiction of Sher Shah Suri and Babur in an Indian Tv Series (Babur warns his men about Sher Khan)In this particluar show "Akbar the great" , Mughals are protagonists and Sher Shah is portrayed as villianous character for drama purposes, thats why he is shown to be eating chicken while making villianous expression.Tarikh-i-Sher Shahi describes the incident as;".....After some time, Sher Khan waited upon the Emperor one day at an entertainment, when it happened that they placed before him a solid dish, which he did not know the customary mode of eating. So he cut it into small pieces with his dagger, and putting them into his spoon easily disposed of them. The Emperor Babar remarked this, and wondered at Sher Khan’s ingenuity, and said to Khalifa, his minister, who was at his elbow, “Keep an eye on Sher Khan; he is a clever man, and the marks of royalty are visible on his forehead. I have seen many Afghan nobles, greater men than he, but they never made any impression on me; but as soon as I saw this man, it entered into my mind that he ought to be arrested, for I find in him the qualities of greatness and the marks of mightiness.”Babur ordered Sher Khan to be the arrested but the latter successfully escaped from the Mughal camp.