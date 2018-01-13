History of American Wars and Warfare Concepts - Updated

Operation Desert Storm (1991): Facts and Figures

Global Arms Exports to Iraq, 1960-1990 This Note provides information about the supply of weapons to Iraq since the 1960s, including a rough assessment of the level of technological sophistication inherent in those systems.

the Guards played a significant role in the defense of Basra,

for the first time under the auspices of a separate command rather than as a mobile reserve attached to a Regular Army command.

The Guards performed exceptionally well during the defense of Basra,

leading Hussein to order a second expansion, increasing their numbers from sixteen to 25 brigades.

what is clear is that the battle in and around Al-Khafji was an Allied victory that eviscerated three Iraqi heavy armor divisions.

approximately 500 attack combat aircraft were deployed in the crisis area,

of which 450 were from the United States.

A total of 60 allied aircraft were lost to all causes.

A

n estimated 141 IAF aircraft were destroyed

and 138 fled to Iran.

In 1991 one F-l 17A aircraft with two bombs could destroy a hardened target

which 20 years previously would have required 95 F-l05s dropping 190 bombs.

Iraqi Air Force Losses US-led Coalition Air Force Losses* 141 destroyed 60 shot down 138 fled to Iran -

Rather than a frontal attack on Kuwait,

he would launch an attack into Iraq, swinging round into the flank and rear of the Iraqi defenders whom he would distract by a fixing action from the expected direction.

This distraction was to be made more effective through the use of deception in the build-up phases.

The US Marine Central Command and exiled Kuwaiti forces were to provide the distraction

while the VII (US) Army Corps,

containing the first (UK) Armoured Division,

would execute the sweep, hooking through Iraq and then turning towards the Persian Gulf to cut off and destroy the Iraqi occupiers of Kuwait.

Using the most accurate missiles and bombardier systems yet devised,

it destroyed more than 1,600 Iraqi tanks, 900 armored personnel carriers, and 1,400 artillery pieces.

Even there, the coalition could have killed them with fuel-air explosives,

but those and other weapons of mass destruction were mainly used against minefields and other uninhabited areas.

from B–52s stationed at Diego Garcia carpet bombing Iraqi positions in redoubts

to fighter-bombers using PGMs

shutting off oil leaks and extinguishing oil fires purposely started by the Iraqis.

Air Power eradicated whole Iraqi brigades arrayed in combat formations in the open desert and prevented effective Iraqi resupply to forward deployed units engaged in the actual fighting.

It also stopped hundreds of thousands of Iraqi troops from achieving the force concentration essential for anything approaching victory in the upcoming land battle.

No army in history had suffered such a lengthy bombardment, accompanied by destruction of food, water and other supplies.

Iraqi Army equipment type Lost to the US-led Coalition Air Power Tanks 1600 Armored vehicles 900 Artillery pieces 1400

Iraqi Army equipment type Lost to the US-led Coalition Ground Forces Tanks 2162 Armored vehicles 555 Artillery pieces 1500