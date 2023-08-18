What's new

Historic masterpiece of Pakistan

We have a history of visionary politicians. General Yayha Khan, General Ayub Khan, General Zia UL Haq, General Parvez Musharraf, General Kiani, General Bajwa and General Asim Munir are some of the fine examples of it.

We also had dictators such as Nawaz Sharif who wanted to become the Caliph, Bhutto’s who were too busy scamming the whole country , Q-League who were the mouthpiece of our true politicians mentioned above and the recently gone fascist government of PDM who violated every rule of constitution colliding with their interests, imprisoned the journalists and opposition parties and kept running away from the general elections unconstitutionally
 

