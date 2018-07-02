Hindus Population by Country: India Largest, Pakistan now has 5th Largest Hindu Community in world

AsianLion
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2010
- Messages
- 10,624
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Hindus Population by Country: (Highest to Lowest)
1 India - 1,040,000,000
2 Nepal - 23,500,000
3 Bangladesh - 12,680,000 – 14,487,500
4 Indonesia - 4,400,000-10,000,000
5 Pakistan - 3,626,000
6 Sri Lanka - 2,671,000
7 United States - 2,230,000
8 Malaysia - 1,949,850
9 Myanmar - 893,000
10 United Kingdom - 832,000
11 Mauritius - 600,423 – 625,441
12 South Africa -550,000
13 Canada - 497,965
14 Australia - 440,300
15 Qatar - 358,800
16 Tanzania - 354,458
17 Singapore - 280,000
18 Fiji 275,603 – 303,163
19 Trinidad and Tobago 237,737
20 Guyana 190,966
21 Bhutan 185,700
22 Yemen 155,614
23 Russia 143,000
24 Zimbabwe 123,111
25 Suriname 120,623 – 128,995
26 Congo (Kinshasa) 118,353
27 Italy 108,950
28 Germany 100,000
29 Oman 96,147 – 182,679
30 Netherlands 96,110 – 200,000
31 New Zealand 90,158
32 Thailand 65,000
33 France 63,718
34 Uganda 60,525 – 242,101
35 Kenya 60,000[10]
36 Réunion 55,409
37 Vietnam 50,305
38 Cambodia 41,988
39 Japan 30,000[10]
40 Switzerland 28,708
41 Cuba 23,927
42 Norway 23,140
43 Iran 20,000[10]
44 Madagascar 19,449
45 Côte d'Ivoire 18,013
46 Zambia 16,068
47 Ireland 14,300
48 Korea, South 12,452
49 Ghana 11,466
50 Mozambique 10,453 – 41,811
51 Philippines 10,000[10]
52 Panama 9,726
53 Colombia 8,876
54 Burundi 8,391
55 Austria 8,200
56 Portugal 7,396
57 Sweden 7,044 – 10,837
58 Bahrain 7,000 – 144,286[note 1]
59 Belize 6,771
60 Israel 6,427
61 Belgium 6,235
62 Libya 6,037
63 Brazil 5,675
64 Denmark 5,468
65 Slovakia 5,448
66 Finland 5,000
67 Lebanon 4,926
68 Eritrea 4,907
69 Argentina 4,030
70 Afghanistan 4,000
71 Puerto Rico 3,550
72 Liberia 3,196
73 Botswana 3,086
74 Uzbekistan 2,778
75 Malawi 2,721 – 2,726
76 Sierra Leone 2,458 – 6,145
77 Lesotho 2,125
78 Seychelles 1,910
79 Jamaica 1,836
80 Hungary 1,767[61]
81 Swaziland 1,700 – 2,266
82 Comoros 711
83 Grenada 630
84 Slovenia 500
85 Georgia 465
86 Croatia 449
87 Moldova 433
88 Antigua and Barbuda 379
89 Andorra 342
90 Luxembourg 336
91 Burkina Faso 150
92 Dominica 145
93 Estonia 142
94 Latvia 136
95 Brunei 131
96 Djibouti 99
97 Anguilla 58
98 Samoa 38
99 Maldives 37
100 Kuwait 0 – 300,667
101 United Arab Emirates 0 – 490,000
102 Saudi Arabia 0 – 303,611
@Kaptaan now ok!
1 India - 1,040,000,000
2 Nepal - 23,500,000
3 Bangladesh - 12,680,000 – 14,487,500
4 Indonesia - 4,400,000-10,000,000
5 Pakistan - 3,626,000
6 Sri Lanka - 2,671,000
7 United States - 2,230,000
8 Malaysia - 1,949,850
9 Myanmar - 893,000
10 United Kingdom - 832,000
11 Mauritius - 600,423 – 625,441
12 South Africa -550,000
13 Canada - 497,965
14 Australia - 440,300
15 Qatar - 358,800
16 Tanzania - 354,458
17 Singapore - 280,000
18 Fiji 275,603 – 303,163
19 Trinidad and Tobago 237,737
20 Guyana 190,966
21 Bhutan 185,700
22 Yemen 155,614
23 Russia 143,000
24 Zimbabwe 123,111
25 Suriname 120,623 – 128,995
26 Congo (Kinshasa) 118,353
27 Italy 108,950
28 Germany 100,000
29 Oman 96,147 – 182,679
30 Netherlands 96,110 – 200,000
31 New Zealand 90,158
32 Thailand 65,000
33 France 63,718
34 Uganda 60,525 – 242,101
35 Kenya 60,000[10]
36 Réunion 55,409
37 Vietnam 50,305
38 Cambodia 41,988
39 Japan 30,000[10]
40 Switzerland 28,708
41 Cuba 23,927
42 Norway 23,140
43 Iran 20,000[10]
44 Madagascar 19,449
45 Côte d'Ivoire 18,013
46 Zambia 16,068
47 Ireland 14,300
48 Korea, South 12,452
49 Ghana 11,466
50 Mozambique 10,453 – 41,811
51 Philippines 10,000[10]
52 Panama 9,726
53 Colombia 8,876
54 Burundi 8,391
55 Austria 8,200
56 Portugal 7,396
57 Sweden 7,044 – 10,837
58 Bahrain 7,000 – 144,286[note 1]
59 Belize 6,771
60 Israel 6,427
61 Belgium 6,235
62 Libya 6,037
63 Brazil 5,675
64 Denmark 5,468
65 Slovakia 5,448
66 Finland 5,000
67 Lebanon 4,926
68 Eritrea 4,907
69 Argentina 4,030
70 Afghanistan 4,000
71 Puerto Rico 3,550
72 Liberia 3,196
73 Botswana 3,086
74 Uzbekistan 2,778
75 Malawi 2,721 – 2,726
76 Sierra Leone 2,458 – 6,145
77 Lesotho 2,125
78 Seychelles 1,910
79 Jamaica 1,836
80 Hungary 1,767[61]
81 Swaziland 1,700 – 2,266
82 Comoros 711
83 Grenada 630
84 Slovenia 500
85 Georgia 465
86 Croatia 449
87 Moldova 433
88 Antigua and Barbuda 379
89 Andorra 342
90 Luxembourg 336
91 Burkina Faso 150
92 Dominica 145
93 Estonia 142
94 Latvia 136
95 Brunei 131
96 Djibouti 99
97 Anguilla 58
98 Samoa 38
99 Maldives 37
100 Kuwait 0 – 300,667
101 United Arab Emirates 0 – 490,000
102 Saudi Arabia 0 – 303,611
@Kaptaan now ok!