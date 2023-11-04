Hindus file court case claiming Taj Mahal was not actually constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Delhi High Court asks ASI to look into Hindu Sena representation claiming Taj Mahal was not built by Shah Jahan​

The Court noted that Hindu Sena had preferred a representation, but the ASI is yet to take a decision on the same.Taj MahalPublished on :03 Nov 2023, 3:09 am2 min readThe Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to consider the representation submitted by an organization named Hindu Sena seeking directions to publish the "correct history" of the Taj Mahal.A Bench of Chief Justiceand Justicedisposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which claimed that the Taj Mahal was not built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, but by Raja Man Singh.The Bench noted that the petitioner had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court with similar prayers. The apex court had then asked the organisation to file a representation before the ASI.Today, the High Court was informed that the ASI is yet to take a decision on the representation.The Bench, therefore, asked the ASI to look into the representation.The petition filed by Hindu Sena President Surjit Singh Yadav claimed that the Taj Mahal was originally the palace of Raja Man Singh, and was subsequently renovated by Shah Jahan.Yadav, therefore, sought directions to the ASI, the Central government, the National Archives of India and the Uttar Pradesh government to remove 'historically wrong facts' related to the construction of the Taj Mahal from history books. The PIL also called for directions to the ASI to carry out investigation about the age of the Taj Mahal and about the existence of the palace of Raja Man Singh.The petitioner claimed that he has conducted 'deep study and research' about the Taj Mahal and that it is important to rectify facts of history and impart correct information to the people about the Taj Mahal.He referred to a book called ‘Taj Museum,’ authored by ZA Desai, as per which a “lofty and a beautiful” site was selected for the burial of Mumtaz Mahal. This, he claims, was a mansion (manzil) of Raja Man Singh which was in the possession of the latter's grandson Raja Jai Singh at the time of burial.This mansion was never demolished, the petitioner stressed.He claimed that the present structure of the Taj Mahal is nothing but “a modification, renovation and refurbishment of the mansion of Raja Man Singh which already existed”.the plea argued.Advocates Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh and Mahesh Kumar appeared for the petitioner.