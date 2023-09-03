"Hinduism is nothing but code for a caste hierarchal society." - Another Dravidian MP speaks up against Hinduism

Congress MP defends Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'eradicate Sanatana' remarks: ‘Mischievous spin’ Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defends the Tamil Nadu minister's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma', saying it's a mischievous spin to term it a call for genocide.

Congress MP defends Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'eradicate Sanatana' remarks: ‘Mischievous spin’Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defends the Tamil Nadu minister's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma', saying it's a mischievous spin to term it a call for genocide.Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday said that equating Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to call for genocide is a “mischievous spin”. The member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga said that Sanatana Dharma is the code for a caste-hierarchical society and those batting for it come from the privileged segment who are beneficiaries of this hierarchy.Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday courted a major controversy saying “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed.”"I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that," Udhayanidhi said.He further said, "Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated.""The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," he added.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader was "calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatana Dharma."He also attacked the Congress-led bloc INDIA on the issue.Posting a video of Stalin's speech along with Hindi subtitles, Malviya wrote in another message, "Rahul Gandhi speaks of Mohabbat ki Dukaan (shop of love) but Congress ally DMK’s scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress’s silence is support for this genocidal call… I.N.D.I Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilisation that is Bharat."Reacting to the controversy, Karti Chidambaram said, “Sanathana Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India.”“In the common parlance of TN “ Sanathana Dharma” means Caste Hierarchical Society. Why is that everyone who is batting for “SD” comes from the privileged segment who are beneficiaries of the “Hierarchy” There was no call for “Genocide” against anyone, this is a mischievous spin,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.