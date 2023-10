Hindu Terrorism hits Arabs hard | Humilates Arab Women & Girls | Muslims Targeted

By Sajjad ShaukatAt this critical hour, the world’s countries are coping with the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) which has killed more than 126,738 persons and infected 1,999,787 people (Up to April 13, 2020). Unlike Pakistan, it has badly affected India and its people, targeting the country’s economy. Hours after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3, 2020, a large number of migrant workers who earn daily wages came out on roads across India demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. But, it is regrettable that instead of controlling the coronavirus outbreak, the Modi-led BJP government continues especially anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan extremist policies, while also targeting other minority groups.Since Narendra Modi, the leader of the ruling party BJP became the Indian Prime Minister inIn this regard, the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), passed by the Indian Parliament further exposed the discriminatory policies of the Modi government. The CAA coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is mainly against Muslim immigrants particularly from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.Since December 15, 2019, daily mass protests, even by the moderate Hindus have been taking place across every state in India against the CAA and the NRC, which resulted into killing of more than 100 persons and injuring 800-mostly Muslims by the police and fanatic Hindus, Modi-led regime has not withdrawn the CAA/NRC.More than seven months have been passed. But, the Indian extremist government led by the fanatic Prime Minister Modi continued lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). While, Indian fanatic rulers are also escalating tensions with Pakistan to divert attention from the drastic situation of the (IOK), and have continued shelling inside Pakistani side of Kashmir by violating the ceasefire agreement in relation to the Line of Control (LoC).Notably, on August 5, 2019 Indian Premier Modi’s government ended the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution to turn Muslim majority into a minority in the Indian Held Kashmir. Implementing the August 5 announcement, the Indian central government issued a notorious map on October 31, 2019. In accordance with it, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.Besides Pakistan, China also rejected the Indian map. In this respect, China objected to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories as “unlawful and void”, saying that India’s decision to “include” some of China’s territory into its administrative jurisdiction “challenged” Beijing’s sovereignty. The border dispute between New Delhi and China, which remains unsettled, has increased tension between the two countries.It is mentionable that the former Soviet Union which had subjugated the minorities and ethnic groups in various provinces and regions through its military disintegrated in 1991. New Delhi has been acting upon similar policies in some way or the other.However, India, dominated by politicians from the Hindi heartland—Hindutva has been using brutal force ruthlessly against any move to free Assam, Kashmir, Khalistan, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu and Tripura where wars of liberation continue in one form or the other.Due to the discrimination against the Sikh community, Sikhs have been fighting for Khalistan as an independent state.In recent years, Maoist intensified their struggle by attacking official installments. In this context, Indian media admitted that Maoists have entered the cities, expanding their activities against the Indian union. On 22-23 April 2018, at least 39 Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter with Indian security forces in district Gadchiroli. Maoist uprising is the second major freedom movement after that of the Occupied Kashmir.Tamil Nadu is another area where separatist movements are haunting the federation of India.And the seven states of Northeastern India, which are called the ‘Seven Sisters’ are ethnically and linguistically different from the rest of the country. These states are rocked by a large number of armed and violent rebellions, some seeking separate states, some fighting for autonomy and others demanding complete independence. These states which include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, accuse New Delhi of apathy towards their issues. Illiteracy, poverty and lack of economic opportunities have fueled the natives’ demand for autonomy and independence.As regards the state of Assam, the BJP-led alliance has been targeting the 4 million Assamese Muslims who are being denied Indian citizenship under the NRC.Undoubtedly, these states have witnessed various sorts of India’s state terrorism, but, did not stop their struggle. Instead of redressing the grievances of the people by eliminating injustices against them, the Modi-led Indian regime is depending upon ruthless force to crush these extremist and secessionist movements. Therefore, India’s unrealistic counterinsurgency strategy has badly failed.It is of particular attention that Indian Minister of External Affairs Jaswant Singh who served the BJP for 30 years was expelled from the party for praising Mohammad Ali Jinnah [Founder of Pakistan] and echoing the pain of the Indian Muslims in his book, “Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence.”Pointing out the BJP’s attitude towards the minorities, Singh wrote: “Every Muslim that lives in India is a loyal Indian…look into the eyes of Indian Muslims and see the pain.” He warned in his book, if such a policy continued, “India could have the third partition.”We can conclude that Modi’s “New India”, which is “Meta Nationalism”, is transforming the country into a “fascist and extremist India”, as Modi is intolerant and inflexible to any kind of opposition. So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extremist policies based upon political fault lines are moving India towards disintegration like the former Soviet Union.Sajjad Shaukat writes on international affairs and is author of the book: US vs Islamic Militants, Invisible Balance of Power: Dangerous Shift in International RelationsEmail: sajjad_logic@yahoo.com