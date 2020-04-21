Hindu Terrorism hits Arabs hard | Humilates Arab Women & Girls | Muslims Targeted

About this tweet:She says 'I think we in middle east should now start treating our “minorities” (Hindus) from India the same way Muslims are being treated in India.'I find it strange that she has a problem with the way India is treating the Muslims, while Arabs treat everyone, who is not an Arab or a Westerner, as a slave.Arabs (especially from the Arab Peninsula) treat South Asians (workers) as slaves, be it Indians or Pakistanis, Hindus or Muslims.Does she not she the way her people treat South Asian workers?Also, Pakistanis might be happy with reading these tweets, thinking change will happen.I wonder though, if anything will really change in real life.If it would, as in if Indian Hindus would be treated worse (than they are treated now, which is already as a slave), it would not change anything for Pakistani Muslims.Pakistanis will still be treated bad (as a slave) by the Arabs.They should therefore not think, that the 'downgrading' of Indian Hindus, or India in general, in the Arab World, will result in the 'upgrading' of Pakistani Muslims, or Pakistan in general.