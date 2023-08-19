What's new

Hindu rapists and killers of Muslim woman set free in india

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 17, 2007
Messages
7,768
Reaction score
-3
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Gujarat government criticised for freeing rapists and murderers


https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/08/18/gujarat-bilkis-bano-rape/

Ms Bano was 21 and five months pregnant when the men raped her and several female family members before killing 14 of them when they tried to flee marauding Hindu mobs.

The attackers had presumed her to be dead after the assault, but Ms Bano and two other children survived the attack. Seven bodies were never found.

The dead included her mother, pregnant sister-in-law, a day-old niece and her toddler daughter Saleha, who was bludgeoned to death with a rock.

Viral images and videos showed the convicts being celebrated with sweets and garlands by relatives and extremist Hindu groups coincided with India’s Independence Day celebrations
 

Similar threads

hatehs
NYTimes: In India’s Gang Rape Culture, All Women Are Victims
Replies
5
Views
309
El Sidd
El Sidd
Ghessan
Gujrat Riots 2002: Rapists Sentenced To Life Are Now Free
Replies
2
Views
447
PDF
PDF
Pakistani Fighter
Eleven Hindu men convicted of gang-rape of pregnant Muslim woman in 2002 riots go free
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
3K
Cheepek
Cheepek
M
I cannot go on': Mother's anguish after daughter raped - and husband and son die trying to save her
Replies
9
Views
380
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
S
Muslim Women Seen with Hindu Men Harassed, Doxed In Name of 'Bhagwa Love Trap'
Replies
4
Views
424
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom