Hindu rapists and killers of Muslim woman set free in india

PradoTLC
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2007
- Messages
- 7,768
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
Gujarat government criticised for freeing rapists and murderers
https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/08/18/gujarat-bilkis-bano-rape/
Ms Bano was 21 and five months pregnant when the men raped her and several female family members before killing 14 of them when they tried to flee marauding Hindu mobs.
The attackers had presumed her to be dead after the assault, but Ms Bano and two other children survived the attack. Seven bodies were never found.
The dead included her mother, pregnant sister-in-law, a day-old niece and her toddler daughter Saleha, who was bludgeoned to death with a rock.
Viral images and videos showed the convicts being celebrated with sweets and garlands by relatives and extremist Hindu groups coincided with India’s Independence Day celebrations
https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/08/18/gujarat-bilkis-bano-rape/
Ms Bano was 21 and five months pregnant when the men raped her and several female family members before killing 14 of them when they tried to flee marauding Hindu mobs.
The attackers had presumed her to be dead after the assault, but Ms Bano and two other children survived the attack. Seven bodies were never found.
The dead included her mother, pregnant sister-in-law, a day-old niece and her toddler daughter Saleha, who was bludgeoned to death with a rock.
Viral images and videos showed the convicts being celebrated with sweets and garlands by relatives and extremist Hindu groups coincided with India’s Independence Day celebrations