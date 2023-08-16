What's new

Hindu leader removed from Parliament of World's Religions after far-right links exposed

Slowly but surely we can build up allies and alliances

Hindutva extremism is a threat to all South Asia, it's a threat to Muslims everywhere, Arabs, Turks, Iranians doesn't matter. the hindus have a mental burden of 1000 years of history.

Let hindutva show the face of Hindu extremism and spread the message

Hindu leader removed from Parliament of World Religions after far-right links exposed

Source confirms to Middle East Eye that Nivedita Bhide was removed ahead of plenary for her Islamophobic affiliations
