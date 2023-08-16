Hindu leader removed from Parliament of World's Religions after far-right links exposed

hussain0216
Slowly but surely we can build up allies and alliances
Hindutva extremism is a threat to all South Asia, it's a threat to Muslims everywhere, Arabs, Turks, Iranians doesn't matter. the hindus have a mental burden of 1000 years of history.
Let hindutva show the face of Hindu extremism and spread the message
Hindu leader removed from Parliament of World Religions after far-right links exposed
Source confirms to Middle East Eye that Nivedita Bhide was removed ahead of plenary for her Islamophobic affiliations
www.middleeasteye.net