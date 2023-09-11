What's new

Hilton to install Tesla chargers at 2,000 hotels

Hilton to install Tesla chargers at 2,000 hotels

Tesla will install 20,000 universal wall connectors across 2,000 Hilton properties in the United States, Canada and Mexico beginning early next year, the companies said.
Tesla will bring its charging capabilities to Hilton properties across North America, the companies announced Thursday.

Under the agreement announced Thursday, Tesla will bring six of its universal wall connectors at minimum to each of the 2,000 hotels across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In total, the deal will add some 20,000 of the devices to Hilton properties.

Installation of the chargers at the Hilton properties will begin early next year, Hilton said.

Hilton said it has seen "continued growth of searches at Hilton.com for hotels with charging capability," particularly in 2023. Guests can already charge their EVs at more than 1,850 Hilton-branded properties worldwide, according to the company.

Hilton has about 7,300 properties under its nearly two dozen brands. It counts Waldorf Astoria, Conrad Hotels and Resorts, DoubleTree and Embassy Suites among them.
 

