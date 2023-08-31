What's new

High-speed rail network extends to south China's karst regions

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
62,265
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
High-speed rail network extends to south China's karst regions

20:58, 31-Aug-2023


On Thursday morning, a Fuxing bullet train departed from Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, marking the launch of full-scale high-speed rail services in south China's karst regions.

The time it takes to travel from Guiyang to Nanning has now been reduced from over five hours to approximately three hours, greatly benefiting residents in mountainous areas and contributing to economic growth along the route.


news.cgtn.com

High-speed rail network extends to south China's karst regions

On Thursday morning, a Fuxing bullet train departed from Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, marking the launch of full-scale high-speed rail services in south China's karst regions. The time it takes to travel
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
How China is fast-tracking high-speed rail with AI-powered builders
Replies
0
Views
145
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Menthol
China’s Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Japanese Media Highlights Insurmountable Gap in High-Speed Rail Tech
Replies
11
Views
224
Indos
Indos
Viet
China begins construction of high-speed railway link to Vietnam
Replies
2
Views
129
REhorror
R
A
Shijiazhuang (Hebei, China) to Yen Vien (Hanoi, Vietnam) direct rail freight route is open
Replies
8
Views
166
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Viral video shows China's 5,000 km of high-speed rail built in a year; watch
Replies
1
Views
376
S10
S10

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom