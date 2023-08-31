beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 62,265
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
High-speed rail network extends to south China's karst regions
20:58, 31-Aug-2023
On Thursday morning, a Fuxing bullet train departed from Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, marking the launch of full-scale high-speed rail services in south China's karst regions.
The time it takes to travel from Guiyang to Nanning has now been reduced from over five hours to approximately three hours, greatly benefiting residents in mountainous areas and contributing to economic growth along the route.
20:58, 31-Aug-2023
On Thursday morning, a Fuxing bullet train departed from Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, marking the launch of full-scale high-speed rail services in south China's karst regions.
The time it takes to travel from Guiyang to Nanning has now been reduced from over five hours to approximately three hours, greatly benefiting residents in mountainous areas and contributing to economic growth along the route.
High-speed rail network extends to south China's karst regions
On Thursday morning, a Fuxing bullet train departed from Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, marking the launch of full-scale high-speed rail services in south China's karst regions. The time it takes to travel
news.cgtn.com